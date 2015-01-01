पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सड़क बनाने की मांग की:4 माह पूर्व सड़क पर बिछाई गिट्‌टी, काम बंद

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धूल उड़ने के कारण लोगों को हो रही है परेशानी, प्रशासन से जल्द सड़क बनाने की मांग की

एसएच 49 ताजपुर-समस्तीपुर पथ स्थित सुभाष चौक भेरोखरा से इमली चौक के बीच 25 करोड़ों की लागत से बन रहे आरसीडी सड़क पर महीनों से धूल उड़ने के राहगीर एवं राहगीरों को आवाजाही मेंं परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। नवनिर्मित सड़क पर लगभग चार माह पूर्व गिट्टी और मुरम बिछा कर रोलर चलाया गया था । उसके बाद आज तक कालीकरण नहीं किया गया । तेज धूप एवं इस सड़क पर कई छोटी बड़ी वाहन चलने के कारण सड़क से गिट्टी उखड़ जाने के कारण काफी धूल उड़ने लगा है।

सांस के साथ धूल शरीर में जाने से स्वास्थ्य पर असर पड़ रहा है। चार महीने से यही हालात बना हुआ हैं। बावजूद संवेदक द्वारा समस्या पर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। जानकारी के मुताबिक सुभाष चौक से इमली चौक तक 27 करोड़ की लागत से आरसीडी विभाग द्वारा रोड का निर्माण का कार्य प्रारंभ कराया गया था। इसके लिए सड़क पर गिट्टी और मुरम डाली गई है। इस रोड से दो दर्जन से अधिक गांवों का संपर्क जुड़ा है। हर दिन हजारों लोगों की आवाजाही हो रही है। वाहनों के निकलने पर धूल उड़ रही है।

धूल से रास्ता दिखना बंद हो जाता है। एेसे में सामने से वाहन आ जाए तो हादसा हो सकता है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया इतने बड़े पैमाने पर सड़क निर्माण के बावजूद ठेकेदार द्वारा काम में लापरवाही बरती जा रही है। सड़क पर पानी नहीं डाला जा रहा है। इसके कारण बाइक, ऑटो चालकों को काफी दिक्कत होती है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया चूरी से वाहन पंक्चर हो रहे हैं। कहीं पर बड़ी गिट्टी होने से बाइक चालक फिसल रहे हैं। महिलाओं को साथ ले जाने पर ज्यादा समस्या होती है। रोड किनारे बने घर के दरवाजे, होटल, दुकान आदि में बैठना मुश्किल हो रहा है।

ग्रामीण जयशंकर तिवारी, रवीन कुमार, मुकेश ठाकुर चंद्रहास कुमार, रंधीर कुमार राय, प्रेमलाल पासवान, परमेश्वर पासवान आदि ने बताया कि टेंडर होने के लगभग एक साल बाद सड़क निर्मान का कार्य प्रारंभ कराया था। शुरुअाती दौर में इमली चौक से मुजौना तक मेटल और मुरम बिछाया गया था । लगभग चार माह पूर्व मुजौना से सुभाष चौक तक मेटल और मुरम बिछाया गया। इसके बाद भी आज तक सड़क निर्माण का काम पूरा नहीं कराया गया । सड़क पर बिखरे पड़े मेटल के कारण अक्सर राहगीर दुर्घटना का शिकार हो रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें