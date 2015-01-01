पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तीसरा चरण:5 विस क्षेत्र के लिए बुलेट की निगरानी में भेजे गए बैलेट, जवानों को कहीं नहीं रुकने का सख्त निर्देश

समस्तीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • डीएम व एसपी ने पीसीसीपी दल को किसी का आतिथ्य नहीं स्वीकारने व बूथ पर रात बिताने का दिया निर्देश

विधान सभा आम चुनाव के तीसरे चरण में शनिवार को पांच विधान सभा क्षेत्रों के लिए वोट डाले जाएंगे। इसको लेकर संबंधित विधान सभा के 2126 मतदान केंद्रों पर ईवीएम, वीवी पैट व आवश्यक कागजात लेकर गश्ती सह संग्रहण दल पीसीसीपी को शुक्रवार को रवाना किया गया। जहां पटेल मैदान से तीन विधान सभा क्षेत्रों वारिसनगर, मोरवा व सरायरंजन के लिए दल रवाना हुआ वहीं कल्याणपुर व समस्तीपुर के लिए केंद्रीय विद्यालय से पीसीसीपी को रवाना किया गया। केंद्रीय विद्यालय में पीसीसीपी अधिकारियों व पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को संबोधित करते हुए जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम शशांक शुभंकर ने कहा कि पीसीसीपी दल यहां से ईवीएम, वीवी पैट व महत्वपूर्ण कागजात लेकर सीधे अपने मतदान केंद्र पर जाएंगे। इस दौरान वे न कहीं रुकेंगे न ही किसी का आतिथ्य ही स्वीकार करेंगे। वहीं 10 बजे रात के बाद बूथ पर मौजूद पीठासीन पदाधिकारी को ईवीएम, वीवी पैट व आवश्यक कागजात सौंपेंगे।

5:30 बजे सुबह पीसीसीपी कराएंगे मॉक पोल
डीएम ने कहा कि पीसीसीपी के अधिकारी सुबह 5:30 बजे मॉक पोल कराएंगे। वहीं 50 पोल बाद उसे डिलीट भी कराएंगे। जिसके बाद पीआे इससे संबंधित सर्टिफिकेट देंगे। जिसके बाद 7 बजे मतदान शुरू कराया जाएगा। वहीं पीसीसीपी दल अपने बूथों की निगरानी करते हुए मतदान बाद पीओ के साथ ईवीएम, वीवी पैट व आवश्यक कागजात ब्रज गृह में जमा कराना सुनिश्चित करेंगे।

सीआईएसएफ के साथ समन्वय बनाएगी बिहार पुलिस:एसपी
इस दौरान एसपी विकास वर्मन ने कहा कि चुनाव को लेकर हर बूथ पर बिहार पुलिस के अलावे सीआईएसएफ के अधिकारी व जवानों को लगाया गया है। बिहार पुलिस के अधिकारी सीआईएसएफ के अधिकारियों के साथ समन्वय बनाकर हर बूथ पर शांतिपूर्ण, भयमुक्त व पारदर्शी मतदान कराने में मदद करेंगे।

