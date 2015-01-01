पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व की तैयारी:सभी घाटों पर दो फीट पानी में कराई गई बैरिकेडिंग

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • घाट पर जाकर भी पानी में डुबकी नहीं लगा पाएंगी व्रतियां : डीएम ने घाट तक पहुंच पथ बनाने का दिया निर्देश

लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ को लेकर प्रशासन ने कोरोना को देखते हुए किसी को घाट पर जाने से मना नहीं किया पर घाट की व्यवस्था कड़ी कर दी है। सरकार के निर्देश के बाद डीएम ने शहर के बूढ़ी गंडक स्थित आधा दर्जन से अधिक घाटोें पर दो फीट पानी में ही बैरिकेडिंग करा दी है। इससे कोई भी छठ व्रती अर्घ्य का दौरा उठाने के पूर्व नदी के जल में डुबकी नहीं लगा सकेंगे। शहर में स्थित जितवारपुर घाट, पुरानी दुर्गा स्थान घाट, पेठिया गाछी घाट, प्रसाद घाट, पीपड़ा घाट, नीम गली घाट, मगरदही घाट, रेलवे पुल घाट आदि जगहों पर नगर प्रशासन की ओर से बैरिकेडिंग कर दी गई है। इससे लोग अर्घ्य देने के लिए तो पहुंच पाएंगे पर व्रतियां पानी में डुबकी नहीं लगा पाएंगी। इसको लेकर डीएम शशांक शुभंकर ने एसडीओ रविन्द्र कुमार दिवाकर, प्रभारी नप ईओ संजीव कुमार, सिटी मैनेजर राजेश कुमार सहित अन्य अधिकारियों को पहुंच पथ दुरुस्त करने सहित कई निर्देश दिए।
विधायक ने व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने की कही बात
डीएम के घाटों के निरीक्षण के क्रम में विधायक अख्तरूल इस्लाम शाहीन ने वहां पहुंचकर पर्व को लेकर गांवाें में व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने की बात कही। डीएम ने बताया कि बीडीओ व सीओ के माध्यम से गांवों के घाटों पर व्यवस्था कराई जा रही है।

स्टेशन रोड में बीच सड़क पर सजा छठ का बाजार, यहां से सिर्फ पैदल और दोपहिया सवार ही आ-जा सकेंगे

लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ को लेकर बाजार गुलजार हो गया है। वहीं मुख्य बाजारों में स्थाई दुकानों के साथ ही अस्थाई दुकानों की बाढ़ सी आ गई है। मारवाड़ी बाजार के बाद अब स्टेशन रोड में भी बीच सड़क पर दुकानें सजा दी गई हैं। ये दुकानें रेलवे फुट ओवरब्रिज के पास काली पीठ से लेकर राम बाबू चौक तक लगाई गई हैं। इसके बाद अब इस सड़क से होकर पैदल व बाइक सवार का आना जाना ही संभव हो पाएगा।

घर से ही सूर्यदेव को संध्या व सुबह का अर्घ्य दें छठ व्रती

समस्तीपुर | डीएम शशांक शुभंकर ने घाटों की सुरक्षा को लेकर मंगलवार को वरीय अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। कलेक्ट्रेट के वीसी रूम में आयोजित इस बैठक में डीएम ने लोगों से अपील करते हुए छठ को घर से मनाने की अपील की। उन्होंने विशेष रूप से छठ व्रतियों को सूर्यदेव को सुबह व शाम का अर्घ्य घर से ही देने की अपील की। हालांकि इसके बाद डीएम ने शहर की बूढ़ी गंडक नदी सहित ग्रामीण छठ घाटों पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर कई आदेश दिए।

उन्होंने सभी घाटों पर मजिस्ट्रेट की तैनाती करने व बूढ़ी गंडक के दर्जनभर से ज्यादा घाटों के लिए दो वाच टावर बनाने का निर्देश दिया। इससे सभी घाटों पर तैनात मजिस्ट्रेट से संपर्क कर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया जाएगा। बूढ़ी गंडक नदी के घाटों पर 40 हजार से ज्यादा श्रद्धालु जुटते हैं। मगरदही घाट खतरनाक होने के कारण बैरिकेडिंग की गई है। वहां अर्घ्य नहीं दिया जाएगा। मौके पर एसपी विकास वर्मन, एडीएम विनय कुमार राय, डीटीओ राजेश कुमार, मुख्यालय डीएसपी विजय कुमार, एसडीओ रविन्द्र कुमार दिवाकर सहित अन्य अधिकारी थे।
खतरनाक बन चुके घाट किए जा रहे समतल : वहीं छठ को लेकर शहर के नीम गली घाट, चौधरी घाट, पीपड़ा घाट, प्रसाद घाट, धोबिया घाट, रेलवे पुल घाट, चीनी मिल घाट आदि ढालुआ होकर खतरनाक बन गए है।

आज से शुरू हो जाएगा चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ

समस्तीपुर| आस्था का महापर्व छठ बुधवार को नहाय-खाय के साथ आरंभ हो जाएगा। बताया जाता है कि नहाय-खाय के दिन व्रतियों के लिए कद्दू खाना अनिवार्य होता है। इस कारण बाजार में भी कद्दू की मांग बढ़ी है। कद्दू आम दिनों की बजाय मंगलवार को डेढ़ से दोगुने ज्यादा दाम पर बिके। जहां विगत एक सप्ताह से कद्दू 25-30 रुपए तक बिका वहीं पर्व को लेकर 40-50 रुपए तक में बिक्री हुई। नहाय-खाय को लेकर लंबा की बजाय गोल प्रजाति के कद्दू की मांग सबसे ज्यादा रही। वहीं दूसरी ओर छठ को लेकर पूरा बाजार सजा हुआ है। वहीं बीच सड़कों पर दुकान सजाए जाने से सामान खरीदने वाले हलकान हो रहे हैं।

