प्राइवेट बोरिंग पर किसान निर्भर:30 वर्षों से खराब पड़ा हुआ है भेरोखरा का सरकारी नलकूप

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
ताजपुर|भेरोखरा समेत लगभग सभी पंचायतों में 30 वर्षों से सरकारी नलकूप खराब पड़ा हुआ है। सरकारी नलकूप खराब होने के कारण किसानों को प्राइवेट बोरिंग पर निर्भर रहना पड़ता है। इसके कारण किसानों में आक्रोश है। हर बार चुनाव में किसानों द्वारा प्रत्याशियों को सरकारी नलकूप को चालू कराने को आग्रह के बावजूद आज तक सरकारी नलकूप को चालू नहीं कराया गया। किसानों को हर बार की तरह इस बार भी आगामी रबी फसल में सिंचाई की समुचित व्यवस्था नहीं होने से सिंचाई समस्या सताने लगी है। किसानों के हित में सरकार द्वारा तरह-तरह के कृषि यंत्र, अनुदानित बीज, खाद आदि की सुविधा मुहैया कराई जाती है। किसान पूरी मेहनत से गेहूं, मक्का, धान, तेलहन एवं दलहन की खेती करते हैं। सिंचाई की जरूरत होती है तो सरकारी साधन ठप नजर आते हैं।

पटवन के लिए करना पड़ता है ज्यादा पैसा खर्च
स्थानीय किसान जयशंकर तिवारी, मो.तमन्ने, रविंद्र राय, सुबोध कुमार यादव, छितनु महतो, कौशल किशोर पांडेय, गगन कुमार चौबे, मो.नकीवुर रहमान आदि की माने तो फसल उगाना अब घाटे की सौदा होने लगा है। उन्होंने बताया कि सरकारी नलकूप नहीं रहने के कारण किसानों को निजी नलकूपों पर निर्भर होना पड़ता है।

