बैलेट से मतदान शुरू:धरमपुर की भूलिया ने घर से ही निभाई लोकतंत्र की प्रहरी की भूमिका, वोट दिया

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • बुजुर्गों के घरों पर बनाया गया मतदान करने का माहौल, दिया पहला वोट
  • लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में पहली आहूति

लोकतंत्र के महापर्व के रूप में गुरुवार को विधान सभा आम चुनाव 2020 में मतदान की पहली आहूति पड़ी। जिले के 80 साल से उपर के मतदाताओं ने अपने घरों पर दूसरे व तीसरे चरण के विधान सभा चुनाव को लेकर मतदान किया। इसको लेकर शहर में 13 बुजुर्ग मतदाताओं ने 133-समस्तीपुर विधान सभा के लिए पोस्टल बैलेट के माध्यम से मतदान किया। इस दौरान धरमपुर के बूथ संख्या 143 के क्रम संख्या 689 की भूलिया देवी ने अपने घर पर लगाए गए बैलेट बॉक्स में अपना मत देकर लोकतंत्र के सजग प्रहरी की भूमिका निभाई।

जहां सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट के रूप में नप जेई अरविन्द कुमार व अन्य चुनाव कर्मी मौजूद रहे। वोट गिराने के बाद भूलिया देवी ने बताया कि पहले मतदान केंद्र पर पैदल जाकर वोट गिराते थे। अब अधिक उम्र हो जाने से वोट गिराने जाना मुश्किल गया है। पिछली बार किसी तरह से मतदान किया पर इस बार संभव नहीं था। चुनाव आयोग की ओर से हम जैसों के लिए यह बेहतर व्यवस्था दी गई है। जिससे हम भी लोकतंत्र में भागीदार बन सकें।

शहरी क्षेत्र के 80 से ऊपर के 13 मतदाताओं ने किया मतदान

6 वोटरों ने घर से किया मतदान
काशीपुर के सीता देवी, तृप्ति नारायण झा, चक्रधर प्रसाद सिंह, अजय कुमार झा, राम विलास राय, भगवती चरण श्रीवास्तव, धरमपुर के निरंजन लाल शर्मा व दयानाथ ठाकुर, कमला देवी, मगरदही के बांके लाल, मिल्लत अकादमी के बसंत लाल साह व राम सेवक शर्मा ने बैलेट से मतदान किया।

जिला के 80 वर्ष से उपर के बुजुर्गों व दिव्यांगों जिन्होंने घर से मतदान करने की स्वीकृति दी थी। उनका मतदान दो दिन शुक्रवार तक लिया जाएगा। उनके घरों पर ही अधिकारी बैलेट बॉक्स लेकर जाएंगे। साथ ही उनका मतदान लेकर संबंधित आरओ को देंगे।
गौरव कुमार, वरीय उप समाहर्ता सह नोडल पदाधिकारी

मतदाता पर्ची का वितरण शुरू

प्रखंड कार्यालय परिसर के सभागार मे गुरुवार को मतदाता पर्ची का वितरण किया गया। बीडीओ अजमल परवेज ने बताया कि विधानसभा चुनाव मे प्रखंड से कुल 1,43,950 मतदाता अपने मत का उपयोग करेंगे । इसमें 76,401 पुरुष, 67,543 महिला व 6 अन्य मतदाता शामिल हैैं । इन सबो के लिए सभी बीएलओ को फोटो युक्त मतदाता पर्ची व सूची हस्तगत कराते हुए निर्देश दिया कि पर्ची को परिवार के अनुसार छांटकर मतदाताओं के बीच जल्द वितरित करना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। साथ ही इसका रिपोर्ट कार्यालय को समर्पित करने को कहा गया। वहीं मतदाताओं को इस बात से भी अवगत कराने को कहा गया है कि पर्ची के साथ एक मान्य दस्तावेज लेकर मतदान केंद्र पर उन्हें जाना है। वहीं बताया गया कि किसी भी सूरत मे पर्ची का वितरण पांच बजे संध्या के बाद नहीं करना है। मौके पर रंजीत कुमार, विश्वनाथ बैठा, राजेश कुमार, जितेन्द्र कुमार पंकज आदि बीएलओ मौजूद थे।

