83% हुआ मतदान:मोरवा विस के पटोरी प्रखंड की चकरमन पंचायत में सर्वाधिक 83% हुआ मतदान

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सबसे कम जोड़पुरा पंचायत के बूथ नं 226 (क) पर हुआ

बिहार विधानसभा आम चुनाव के तीसरे व अंतिम चरण मे मोरवा विधानसभा क्षेत्र की पटोरी प्रखंड अंतर्गत पड़ने वाली 8 पंचायतों में सबसे अधिक शाहपुर उण्डी पंचायत के बूथ नं0 242 पर 83% तथा सबसे कम जोड़पुरा पंचायत के बूथ नं 226 (क) पर 41.67% मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर कुल 19 प्रत्याशियों के तकदीर को ईवीएम में कैद कर दिया, जिसका निर्णय आज होना है। वहीं सिरदिलपुर पंचायत मे 7975 मतदाताओं के लिए 10 मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया था जहां 4266 पुरुष मतदाताओं मे से 2370 ने व 3709 महिला मतदाताओं मे से 2435 ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।

इस पंचायत मे कुल 60.25% मतदान हुआ। जबकि हसनपुर सूरत पंचायत मे 13 बूथों पर 4287 पुरुष तथा 3729 महिला सहित कुल 8016 मतदाताओं मे से 2256 पु0 व 2201 महिला ने अपने मत का प्रयोग किया जिससे मतदान का प्रतिशत 55.60 हुआ। चकसलेम पंचायत मंे कुल 8355 मतदाताओं मे 4467 पुरुष व 3888 महिला शामिल हैं जिनके लिए 12 बूथों पर मतदान की व्यवस्था की गई थी जहां 2199 पुरुष एवं 2212 महिलाओं सहित कुल 4411 ने अपने मत का प्रयोग कर मतदान का प्रतिशत 52.79 कर दिया।

जोड़पुरा पंचायत मे 10 बूथों पर कुल 5895 मतदाताओं मे 3114 पुरुष एवं 2781 महिलाओं मे से 1425 पुरुष व 1573 महिला ने मतदान किया। इससे मतदान का प्रतिशत मात्र 50.85 ही रहा। जबकि दरबा मे कुल 8095 मतदाता हैं। इसमें 4358 पुरुष व 3737 महिलाएं हैं। 2402 पुरुषों ने तथा 2489 महिलाओं ने मतदान किया जिससे प्रतिशत मतदान 60.42 रहा। शाहपुरउंडी में 4387 पुरुष व 3884 महिलाओं मे से 2487 पुरुष व 2485 महिला ने मतदान किया। प्रतिशत मतदान 60.11 हुआ।

बहादुरपुर पटोरी पंचायत मे 8378 मतदाता हैं जिसमें 3900 महिलाओं में से 2539 ने तथा 4478 पुरुषों में से 2412 ने अपना मतदान किया और प्रतिशत मतदान 59.09 हुआ। वहीं इमनसराय पंचायत में कुल 7380 मतदाता हैं जिसमें 3930 पुरुष व 3450 महिला हैं। 2233 महिला ने तथा 2193 पुरुष ने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर मतदान का प्रतिशत 59.97 किया। इस तरह कुल आठ पंचायतों में औसत मतदान 57.58% हुआ जिसमे 62.48% महिला व 53.31% पुरुष शामिल हैं।

