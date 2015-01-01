पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मगरदही घाट पर दुकान लगाने पर कटा चालान

समस्तीपुर9 घंटे पहले
  • दोबारा दुकान नहीं लगाने की दी गई सख्त हिदायत

शहर के मगरदही घाट पर अतिक्रमण हटाने के बाद दोबारा लगाए गए अवैध दुकान को शुक्रवार को हटवाया गया। वहीं छह दुकानदारों का इसको लेकर 5-5 रुपए का चालान भी काटा गया। इसको लेकर नप के प्रभारी ईओ सह एएसडीएम संजीव कुमार के नेतृत्व में नगर परिषद के सिटी मैनेजर राजेश कुमार, सफाई इंचार्ज प्रेम शंकर, टैक्स दारोगा भूपेन्द्र सिंह सहित कई कर्मी अभियान में मौजूद थे। ईओ के निर्देश पर मगरदही घाट पर मौजूद सभी दुकानों को हटवाया गया।

वहीं दुकानदारों को दोबारा दुकान नहीं लगाने की सख्त हिदायत दी गई। दोबारा दुकान लगाने पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की बात कही गई। वहीं घाट पर लगे कई बैनर को हटाया गया। जबकि कई के लिए संबंधित लोगों को हटाने की हिदायत दी गई। इसके बाद अधिकारियों का दल सरकारी बस पड़ाव व पटेल मैदान गोलंबर पहुंचा जहां पर अवैध पार्किंग की हुई गाड़ियों को हटवाकर दोबारा नहीं लगाने की हिदायत दी गई। अब यहां गाड़ियां लगाई जाएंगी तो उनका चालान काटा जाएगा।

