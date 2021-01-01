पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अलर्ट 3 फरवरी तक चलेगी शीतलहर:कोल्ड-डे की बनी रहेगी स्थिति, 5 डिग्री तक नीचे लुढ़केगा न्यूनतम तापमान

समस्तीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • 9-12 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से चलेगी पछिया हवा, लगातार हवा से परेशान करेगी ठंड व कनकनी, दिन में 3-4 घंटे की धूप से बन सकती है राहत की स्थिति

ग्रामीण कृषि मौसम सेवा विभाग पूसा व भारत विज्ञान विभाग की ओर से शुक्रवार को आगामी 30 जनवरी से 3 फरवरी तक का मौसम पूर्वानुमान जारी किया गया है। पूर्वानुमानित अवधि में जिला सहित उत्तर बिहार के जिलों शीतलहर चलेगी। वहीं कोल्ड-डे की स्थिति बनी रहेगी। दोपहर तक मौसम साफ रहने से 3-4 घंटे की धूप थोड़ी राहत दे सकती है। मगर लगातार पछिया हवा चलते रहने से ठंड व कनकनी परेशान करेगी। बताया जाता है कि पूर्वानुमानित अवधि में 9-12 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से पछिया हवा चलेगी। जिससे अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान में लगातार गिरावट आएगी। इस दौरान न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक नीचे रहने का अनुमान है।

मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया 30 जनवरी से 3 फरवरी का पूर्वानुमान, सुबह और शाम में कनकनी से अभी नहीं मिलेगी राहत

सामान्य से 8.5 डिग्री कम रहा अधिकतम तापमान
बताया जाता है कि शुक्रवार को अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से काफी नीचे रहा। इस दौरान अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 8.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम रहकर 14.7 डिग्री रहा। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 2.2 डिग्री कम रहकर 7.2 डिग्री रहा।

दूधारू गाय को खाने में दें तेलहन अनाज और सेंधा नमक
वैज्ञानिकों का बताना है कि शीतलहर के समय दूधारू गाय को खाने में तेलहन अनाज व प्रतिदिन 50 ग्राम सेंधा नमक दें। पुआल का बिछावन करें। गरमा सब्जियों भिंडी, कद्दू, करेला आदि के लिए खेत तैयार करें। वहीं आलू के अगात फसल की खुदाई करें।

लगातार चल रहे पछिया हवा के कारण आगामी 3 फरवरी तक कोल्ड-डे की स्थिति बनी रहेगी। इस दौरान अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान से सामान्य से गिरावट दर्ज होने से ठंड व कनकनी बनी रहेगी। किसान सलाह के अनुरूप खेती व पशुपालन व्यवहार करें।
डॉ. अब्दुस सत्तार, नोडल पदाधिकारी, मौसम विभाग, आरएनएयू, पूसा

