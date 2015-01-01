पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर अभियान:ठंड बढ़ने पर बढ़ सकता है काेरोना महामारी का आंकड़ा, बहुत जरूरी हो तो ही घर से निकलें, मास्क जरूर लगाएं, हाथों को बार-बार साबुन से धाेएं

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में संक्रमिताें की संख्या 4600 से अधिक, अब तक 34 लोगों की हाे चुकी है माैत; डाॅक्टराें ने दी सलाह, कहा-

जिले में कोरोना का 4600 से अधिक रोगी हैं। 34 लोगों की कोरोना के कारण मौत भी हो चुकी है। 200 के करीब लोग कोरोना से पीड़ित हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में थोड़ी सी भी लापरवाही परेशानी का कारण बन सकता है। अभी काेरोना वैक्सीन भी नहीं बन पायी है। अभी मास्क ही काेरोना वैक्सीन है। सदर अस्पताल व शहर के जाने माने डॉक्टरों ने कोरोना से बचने के लिए अहम जानकारी दी। डॉक्टरों का मानना है कि ठंड में कोरोना का प्रभाव बढ़ सकता है। साबुन से हाथ धोएं व सेनेटाइजर का उपयोग करें।

कोरोना पर नियंत्रण के लिए मास्क जरूरी, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का करें पालन, साबुन नहीं रहने पर सेनेटाइजर का उपयोग करें

जबतक कोरोना से बचने के लिए वैक्सीन नहीं बनी है। तब तक मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। हमेशा लॉक नहीं रह सकते। ऐसी स्थिति में घर से निकले पर मास्क का उपयोग करें। बाजार में अथवा कार्य स्थल पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें। एक दूसरे के बीच कम से कम छह फीट की दूरी बनाकर रखें। कार्य करने के दौरान जहां रहें वहां दिन में कम से कम पांच से छह बार साबुन से हाथ धोएं।
डॉ सोमेंदु मुखर्जी, शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ

^अभी कोरोना वैक्सीन आने में देरी है। जिले में रोज कोरोना का नया मामला सामने आ रहा है। ऐसी स्थिति में थोड़ी सी भी लापरवाही पूरे परिवार को परेशानी में डाल सकता है। हम सावधानी से ही इस रोक को नियंत्रित रख सकते हैं। बच्चे और बुजुर्ग यथा संभव घर पर ही रहें। दिन में पांच से छह बार साबुन से हाथ धोएं। आप सेनेटाइजर का भी उपयोग कर सकते हैं।
डॉ नागमणि, नोडल पदाधिकारी
जिले में कोरोना से अबतक 34 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। यहां तक की जिला ने सिविल सर्जन तक को खोया है। कोरोना को लोग हल्के में नहीं लें। यह एक दूसरे से संपर्क में आने से फैलता है। इससे बचने के लिए अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। कोरोना संक्रमित के संपर्क में आए हैं तो तुरंत अपनी जांच करा लें।
डॉ हेमंत कुमार सिंह, वरीय चिकित्सक सदर अस्पताल

