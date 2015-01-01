पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:दो देसी कट्टा व 11 गोली के साथ बदमाश गिरफ्तार

समस्तीपुर14 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मधुबन सिमरी गांव स्थित पुल के पास से पुलिस ने दो देसी कट्टा व 11 गोली के साथ एक अपराधी को गिरफ्तार की है। बदमाश की पहचान दरभंगा जिला अंतर्गत कुशेश्वर थाना के बाघमारा गांव निवासी सुरेश यादव के पुत्र विकास कुमार के रुप में की गई है। बताया गया कि गुरुवार की देर रात खानपुर थाना क्षेत्र के मधुवन सिमरी गांव स्थित पुल के पास संदिग्ध चेहरा देख लोगों को शक गहराने लगा। लोग काफी देर तक चुपके के उसपर नजर बनाए रखा था। उसकी गतिविधि देख लोगों को शक हुई। कुछ ग्रामीण अपनी जान जोखिम में डालकर उसे चारों तरफ से घेर लिया। अन्य बदमाश रात के अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर भाग निकला। लेकिन एक बदमाश विकास कुमार थानाध्यक्ष दिल कुमार भारती ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार अपराधी से पूछताछ की जा रही है।

