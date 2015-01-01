पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:छठ घाटों पर बिल्कुल कम होनी चाहिए भीड़ : एसडीओ

समस्तीपुर21 मिनट पहले
छठ पूजा को लेकर तेघड़ा एसडीओ राकेश कुमार ने तेघडा अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के विभिन्न गंगा घाटों एवं बलान नदी घाटों का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने विभिन्न घाटों का जायजा लिया तथा वहां की सुविधाओं के बारे में जानकारी ली। घाट पर मूलभूत सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने हेतु अधिकारियों को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने बताया कि घाटों पर जितने भी लोग वहां पहुंचेंगे उन लोगों के मूलभूत सुविधाएं उपलब्ध होना आवश्यक है। इसलिए लिए आवश्यक निर्देश दिए गए हैं। उन्होंने कोरोना संक्रमण महामारी से संबंधित सरकार द्वारा आवश्यक गाइड लाइन जारी किया।

जिसमें घाटों पर भीड़ की स्थिति बिल्कुल कम होनी चाहिए। जितना अधिक-से-अधिक हो लोग अपने घरों में ही सूर्य षष्ठी का व्रत करें। जिससे कि किसी भी प्रकार की समस्या उत्पन्न नहीं होगी। वहीं मधुरापुर बोल्डर घाट खतरनाक घाट है, जहां अर्घ्य देना खतरनाक साबित हो सकता है। इसलिए उस घाट को ठीक करने का जिम्मा नगर पंचायत कार्यपालक को दिया गया है। जहां घाट ठीक करने के साथ-साथ घाट पर आवश्यक सुविधाएं भी उपलब्ध कराना आवश्यक है।

