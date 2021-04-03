पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तापमान में गिरावट:अच्छी धूप से 1.7 डिग्री बढ़ा दिन का तापमान, न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • पछिया हवा चलने से रात व सुबह में अभी रहेगा कनकनी का असर

ग्रामीण कृषि मौसम सेवा विभाग व भारत विज्ञान विभाग की ओर से जारी मौसम पूर्वानुमान के अनुरूप गुरूवार को मौसम ने करवट ली। सुबह से ही सूर्य उदय होने व शाम तक रहने से दिन के तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हुई। बताया जाता है कि दिन में अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य के 24.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस से 1.7 डिग्री बढ़कर 25.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। जिससे लोगों को हल्की गर्मी का एहसास हुआ। करीब एक सप्ताह बाद इतने लंबे समय के लिए सूर्य दिखाई दिया। जिससे इसकी गर्मी प्रभावी भी रही। वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान के सामान्य के 9.1 डिग्री से 0.3 डिग्री नीचे रहने से तापमान 8.8 डिग्री रहा। न्यूनतम तापमान के लगभग स्थायी रहने से शाम होते ही ठंड का एहसास शुरू हो गया। वहीं पछिया हवा चलने से रात व सुबह में कनकनी का असर जारी रहा। साथ ही सुबह में हल्का कोहरा भी छाया रहा। बताया जाता है कि शुक्रवार से पछिया की जगह पूरबा हवा चल सकती है। जिससे अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान में बढ़ोतरी होने की संभावना है। इस दौरान अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 5-6 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 3-5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक बढ़ सकता है।

