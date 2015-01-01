पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विस चुनाव मतगणना:फैसला आज, पहला रुझान सुबह 10 बजे और अंतिम परिणाम शाम 7 बजे

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • समस्तीपुर कॉलेज में सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी मतों की गिनती

विधान सभा आम चुनाव को लेकर दूसरे व तीसरे चरण के मतदान बाद अब मंगलवार को मतगणना कराई जाएगी। इसमें जिला के 10 विधान सभा क्षेत्रों से खड़े 160 उम्मीदवारों के भाग्य फैसला सामने आएगा। इसमें से 10 की विजय होगी। जो जनता का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे। बताया जाता है कि जनता 3 व 7 नवंबर को अपने नेता का चयन कर चुकी है। अब बस ईवीएम के माध्यम से उस माननीय का चेहरा हकीकत बनकर सामने आएगा। दूसरे चरण में जिला के पांच विधान सभा क्षेत्रों उजियारपुर से 20, मोहिउद्दीननगर19, विभूतिपुर 14, रोसड़ा 8 व हसनपुर से 12 एवं तीसरे चरण में कल्याणपुर 11, वारिसनगर 20, समस्तीपुर 26, मोरवा से 19 व सरायरंजन से 11 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। मतगणना को लेकर समस्तीपुर कॉलेज में बनाए गए वज्रगृह में सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना का कार्य शुरू किया जाएगा। पहला रुझान 10 बजे तक अाने की उम्मीद है अाैर अंतिम परिणाम शाम सात बजे तक घोषित कर दिया जाएगा।

10 विधान सभा के 160 उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत का फैसला करेगी ईवीएम

दो गेट से अधिकारियों व कर्मी की एंट्री

मतगणना को लेकर सुबह 5 बजे से अधिकारियों व कर्मियों की एंट्री शुरू हो जाएगी। कॉलेज के मुख्य भवन में कल्याणपुर, वारिसनगर, मोरवा, सरायरंजन, उजियारपुर, मोहिउद्दीननगर व विभूतिपुर एवं पिछले भवन में समस्तीपुर, हसनपुर व रोसड़ा की मतगणना होगी। अभिकर्ताओं की एंट्री पिछले गेट से होगी।
मजिस्ट्रेट व सुरक्षा बलों को दिया गया कोविड-किट : समस्तीपुर कॉलेज में मतगणना के दौरान कोविड नियमों का सख्ती से पालन कराया जाएगा। इसको लेकर वहां तैनात सभी मजिस्ट्रेट, सुरक्षा बल व कर्मियों को कोविड-किट दिया गया है। सभी को मास्क, गलब्स, फेस कवर व सेनेटाइजर दिया गया है।

रोसड़ा के लिए बाइपास व जितवारपुर के लिए कन्हैया चौक से मुड़कर जाएं

समस्तीपुर| मतगणना को लेकर समस्तीपुर कॉलेज के 100 मीटर के आसपास धारा 144 लगाई गई है। वहीं काॅलेज जाने वाले रास्ते पर बैरिकेडिंग की गई है। बताया जाता है कि विशनपुर व रोसड़ा की ओर जाने के लिए लोगों को बाइपास का रास्ता लेना होगा। वहीं जितवारपुर की ओर से जाने पर आपको कन्हैया चौक पर रोक दिया जाएगा। वहां से बाएं मुड़कर आपको फिर बाइपास के रास्ते ही आगे का रास्ता तय करना होगा। वहीं दूसरी ओर बहादुरपुर के रास्ते भी कॉलेज जाने का रास्ता बंद रहेगा।

आपको चांदनी चौक से कॉलेज जाने की बजाय सीधे बाइपास का रास्ता दिखाया जाएगा। जबकि चांदनी चौक की ओर से बाजार जाने के लिए भी दाहिने होकर बाइपास के रास्ते मगरदही घाट पहुंचकर बाजार जाना होगा। एसडीओ सदर रविन्द्र कुमार दिवाकर ने बताया कि मतगणना को लेकर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी रहेगी। जितवारपुर कॉलेज की ओर जाने वाले दोनों ओर के रास्ते पर बैरिकेडिंग की गई है। कन्हैया चौक व चांदनी चौक के बीच आम लोगों की एंट्री बंद है। बहादुरपुर से आने पर भी सीधे बाइपास का रास्ता पकड़ाया जाएगा। स्थिति सामान्य होने पर ट्रैफिक नहीं रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें