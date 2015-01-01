पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:घर के आंगन में रंगोली सजाने से आएगी सुख समृद्धि, 9 कोणों में बनाएं; लक्ष्मी पूजा के समय होगा नवग्रह देवताओं का आगमन

समस्तीपुर16 घंटे पहले
  • दीपावली पर आध्यात्मिक महत्व के कारण बाजार में बिक रही कृत्रिम रंगोली, लोग कर रहे खरीदारी

दीपोत्सव के त्योहार दीपावली पर रंगोली का अपना ही महत्व है। इसके बिना घर का आंगन हो या पूजा घर की दहलीज दोनों ही दीपावली में अधूरे ही लगते हैं। वहीं रंगोली का आध्यात्मिक महत्व होने से सुख-समृद्धि की अराधना के बीच आवश्यक भी लगता है। इसके बारे में थानेश्वर स्थान मंदिर के पुजारी संजय बाबा ने बताया कि दीपावली पर बनाए जाने वाले रंगोली का आध्यात्मिक महत्व भी है। दीपावली पर रंगोली नौ कोणों का बनाया जाना चाहिए। रंगोली के नौ कोण ब्रह्मांड के नवग्रह के प्रतीक होते हैं। इन सभी कोणों पर दीप जलाने का महत्व यह है कि हम अपने घर में उन सभी नौ ग्रहों के देवताओं का आह्वान कर रहें हैं ताकि हमारे घर में माता लक्ष्मी के गृहप्रवेश के समय उनकी उपस्थिति भी रहे।

उन्होंने बताया कि ये सभी नवदेवता हर प्रकार के सुखों को देने वाले हैं। आठ कोण के रंगोली के बीच में एक दीया जलाकर उसे नवग्रह के लिए सजाया जा सकता है। वहीं इसके महत्व के कारण यह बाजार में कृत्रिम रूप में भी उपलब्ध है। दीपावली के अवसर पर घरों में बनने वाली रंगोली के लिए बाहर से किसी खास वस्तु को लाने की जरूरत नहीं रहती। घर में रखे गए अरवा चावल के दानों से ही रंग-बिरंगी रंगोली तैयार हो जाती है। चावल को पीसकर उससे रंगोली का बाहरी डिजाइन तैयार किया जाता है।

