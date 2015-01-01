पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नाराजगी:कटौती की गई रात्रि ड्यूटी भत्ता वापस करने की मांग को लेकर दिया धरना

समस्तीपुर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंडल के अधिकतर स्टेशन मास्टर, टिकट चेकर, गार्ड व कंट्रोलर के वेतनों से हुई थी कटौती

रात के समय ड्यूटी करने वाले स्टेशन मास्टर समेत रेलवे कर्मियों के कटौती की गई रात्रि ड्यूटी भत्ता राशि वापस करने की मांग को लेकर पूर्व मध्य रेलवे मजदूर संघ के बैनर तले स्टेशन मास्टर समेत विभिन्न विभागों के रेलवे कर्मियों ने मंगलवार को डीआरएम कार्यालय पर धरना दिया। जबकि संघ के मंडल अध्यक्ष भूख हड़ताल पर रहे। कार्यक्रम का नेतृत्व मंडल अध्यक्ष मुंद्रिका प्रसाद सिंह ने किया। मौके पर आयोजित सभा को संबोधित करते हुए मंडल अध्यक्ष ने कहा था कि कोरोना काल में कार्य करने के बावजूद केंद्र सरकार के निर्देश पर रात्रि ड्यूटी करने वाले 43600 वेतन पाने वाले कर्मियों को रात्रि भत्ता पर रोक लगा दी गई थी। जिसके बाद मंडल अधिकतर स्टेशन मास्टरों के अलावा टिकट चेकर, गार्ड व कंट्रोलरों व अन्य रनिंग कर्मियों के वेतन से अक्टूबर महीने में मनमाने ढंग से कटौती कर दी गई। कटाैती के बाद आदेश वापस लिया बाद में कर्मचारियों के आंदोलन को देखते हुए सरकार ने पूर्व के आदेश को रद्द कर कटौती वापस ले लिया। महामंत्री जितेंद्र कंचन ने कहा कि अब रेलवे मंडल प्रशासन कटौती की गई राशि एरियर के रूप में कर्मियों को वापस नहीं कर रही है। मंडल प्रशासन कटौती की गई राशि को जल्द से जल्द कर्मियों को वापस करे नहीं तो कर्मियों का आंदोलन और तेज होगा। सभा को संबोधित करते हुए वक्ताओं ने कहा कि इन दिनों मंडल में नौकरी शेष रहने के बावजूद कर्मियों को जबरन सेवानिवृत किया जा रहा है। जिसे बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।

सभा को विजय चौरसिया, गणेेश झा, संतोष कुमार झा के अलावा स्टेशन मास्टर्स एसोसिएशन, टिकट चेकिंग स्टाफ एसोसिएशन, गार्ड काउंसिंग, रेलवे कंट्रोलर एसोसिएशन के सदस्यों ने भाग लिया। उधर, भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे मंडल अध्यक्ष का कोई भी रेलवे पदाधिकारी हालचाल लेने नहीं आया। कर्मियों के आग्रह पर उन्हें शाम 4.30 बजे खुद हड़ताल तोड़ दिया। मंडल अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि यहां तक कि अधिकारियों ने संघ के प्रतिनिधि मंडल से भी बात नहीं की। आंदोलनकारियों ने ज्ञापन डीआरएम सेल में रिसीव कराया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें