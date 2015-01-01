पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हर जगह गंदगी:मोहिउद्दीननगर की पीएचसी में हर जगह गंदगी

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अस्पताल में नहीं हो रही है सफाई, प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी के कार्यालय के ठीक पीछे पड़ा है कचरा

प्रखंड के एक मात्र अस्पताल की हालत बेहद खराब है। कहने को तो सरकार ने सभी सुविधाएं मुहैया करा दी है,लेकिन सभी उपकरण महज शोभा की वस्तु बन कर रह गई है। आम मरीजों को उससे कोई फायदा नहीं हो रहा है। इन दिनों पुरा देश ही नहीं पूरा विश्व कोरोना वायरस के महामारी के दौर से गुजर रहा है। इसे लेकर सभी अस्पतालों में साफ-सफाई की ओर विशेष ध्यान देने की बात कही जा रही है। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क पहनने की सलाह दी जा रही है। हाथ धोने एवं शरीर को स्वच्छ रखने की सलाह दी जा रही है। सफाई के मामले में सब कुछ ठीक नहीं चल रहा है।

वरीय अधिकारी को पत्र लिखेंगे
साफ-सफाई की जिम्मेवारी आउटसोर्सिंग एजेंसी के पास है। वे साफ-सफाई तो प्रत्येक दिन कराते है,लेकिन स्थिति ठीक नहीं है। उन्हें हिदायतें दी गई है। लेकिन सुधार नहीं हो रहा है। वरीय अधिकारी को पत्र लिखकर जानकारी देंगे।
डॉ गणेश शंकर प्रसाद सिंह, प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी।

हरदिन 50 मरीज का किया जाता है उपचार
मरीज बताते है कि एक दिन भी फिनाइल से पोछा व ब्लीचिंग पाउडर का छिड़काव नहीं किया जाता है। वहीं अस्पताल प्रबंधन का कहना है कि एनजीओ के सहारे रोज साफ-सफाई कराई जाती है। दो प्रखंडों के 3 लाख से अधिक की आबादी का एक मात्र अस्पताल जहां प्रतिदिन 50 से अधिक मरीज इलाज कराने आते है। वहीं आकस्मिक मरीज भी आते ही रहते है। सफाई के नाम पर महज बरामदा एवं कार्यालय के टाइल्स पर पोछा लगाकर खानापूर्ति की जा रही है। शौचालय के अंदर गंदगी का अंबार है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें