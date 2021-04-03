पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदहाली:रोसड़ा शहर के वार्ड-4 और वार्ड-5 की मुख्य सड़क पर कई महीनों से सड़क के नीचे से निकल रहा है गंदा पानी

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • पुरानी पाइप लाइन फटने की वजह से सैकड़ों लीटर पानी की रोजाना बर्बादी हो रही है, जिम्मेदार लोग हैं माैन

एक ओर जहां भूजल संरक्षण के लिए विभिन्न संस्थाओं एवं संगठन द्वारा जागरूकता अभियान चलाकर लोगों को जागरूक करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। वहीं दूसरी ओर शासन प्रशासन इस मामले में जरा सा भी गंभीर नहीं है। रोसड़ा शहर के प्रभु ठाकुर मोहल्ला काली मंदिर जाने वाली मुख्य सड़क यहां सड़क के नीचे से पानी सप्लाई वाला पाइप के फूटे होने के कारण पानी सड़कों पर बहता रहता है। इस पाइप के टूट जाने के कारण बीच सड़क पर पानी बह कर बर्बाद हो रहा है। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि विभाग को सूचना देने के बावजूद भी टूटे हुए पाइप को ठीक नहीं किया जा रहा है। हद तो यह है कि आंखों के सामने पाइप से बेकार बहता पानी देख कर भी विभाग अंजान बना है। वर्षों पहले बना पानी टंकी यहां से महज 500 मीटर की दूरी पर है। पानी की इस बर्बादी को रोकने के प्रति न तो संबंधित विभाग संजीदा है और न ही यहां के जनप्रतिनिधि। गर्मी में बढ़ेगा जलसंकट | जानकारी के अनुसार जिले में भूमिगत जल स्तर के नीचे गिरते जाने के कारण दिन प्रति दिन जल संकट बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। और यहां पानी की बर्बादी हो रही है। जानकारों का कहना है कि समय रहते जल संरक्षण की पहल नहीं शुरू की गई तो समस्या विकट हो जाएगी। सड़कों की नीचे दबी नगर पंचायत की पुरानी पाइप लाइन फूटे होने की वजह से सैकड़ों लीटर पानी की रोजाना बर्बादी हो रही है। प्रतिदिन बारिश जैसे हालात देखने को मिल रहे हैं। पानी के कारण जहां सड़कें खराब हो रही है। सड़क के गड्ढे पानी से लबालब हो रहे हैं।

ठंड के दिनों में इस जगह बारिश जैसे हालात देखने को मिल रहे हैं। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि एक तरफ सरकार जल संरक्षण व पेयजल के लिए हर घर नल का जल उपलब्ध कराने का दावा कर रही है। मगर शुद्ध पानी नाला व सड़क पर बह कर बर्बाद हो रहा है। इस वार्ड के वार्ड मेम्बर प्रभाकर निराला ने बताया कि कई बार नगर पंचायत को इस संबंध में बताया पर नगर पंचायत द्वारा उदासीन रवैया अपनाया जा रहा है। मुख्य पार्षद श्यामबाबू सिंह ने कहा कि पीएचइडी और नगर पंचायत के बीच पेंच फंसे होने के कारण नगर पंचायत विवश हो जाता है और परेशानी आम जनता को उठानी पड़ती है। हालांकि कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी चाहें तो ये कोई बड़ी बात नहीं है।

पुरानी पाइप लाइन की वजह से परेशानी
इस मामले में जब रोसड़ा नगर पंचायत के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी जयचंद्र अकेला से जानकारी ली गई तो उन्होंने बताया कि यह पाइप लाइन बहुत पुरानी है। इसके रख-रखाव का जिम्मा पीएचईडी को था। लेकिन बाद में विभाग का आदेश निर्गत हुआ कि अब इसका रख-रखाव नगर पंचायत को करना है और पीएचइडी नगर पंचायत को हैंडओवर करे परंतु अभी तक पीएचईडी ने नगर पंचायत को हैंडओवर नहीं किया है। इसके वजह से काम करवाने में असमर्थ हो जाते हैं। फिर भी अपने स्तर से नगर को साफ रखने के ख्याल से जेई और मजदूरों को इस काम में लगाया पर टेक्निकल मजदूर और पर्याप्त संसाधन नहीं होने के कारण असमर्थ हो जाते हैं। पीएचईडी अपने मजदूरों को दे तो तुरंत ही इसका समाधान हो जाएगा।

