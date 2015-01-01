पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरमपुर मोहल्ला का मामला:12 रुपए के लिए हुआ विवाद : झगड़ा छुड़ाने पहुंचे भाइयों को दुकानदार के पिता ने ब्लेड से गला काटा, दोनों की स्थिति गंभीर

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस ने दुकानदार विलट चौधरी समेत तीन लोगों का हिरासत में लिया, पूछताछ़ जारी

शहर के धरमपुर मोहल्ला में बुधवार दोपहर महज 12 रुपए बकाये को लेकर पान दुकानदार व ग्राहक के बीच भिड़ंत हो गई। इस दौरान बीच बचाव करने पहुंचे दो सहोदर भाइयों को दुकानदार के पिता ने ब्लेड से गला रेत डाला। दोनों भाइयों को गंभीर स्थिति में सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जख्मी युवक धरमपुर मोहल्ला के ही परवेज आलम का पुत्र फरहान व शाहिल बताया गया है। उधर, घटना की सूचना पर हरकत में आयी नगर पुलिस ने दुकानदार विलट चौधरी समेत तीन लोगों का हिरासत में लिया है।

नगर थानाध्यक्ष सह इंस्पेक्टर अरुण कुमार राय ने बताया कि घटना को लेकर दोनों ओर प्राथमिकी दर्ज की जा रही है। घटना के मूल में बकाया का विवाद है। धरमपुर मोहल्ला में पुलिस की गश्त बढा दी गई है। जानकारी अनुसार परवेज आलम का पुत्र नेहाल धरमपुर चौक के पान दुकानदार अर्जुन के सिगरेट लेने के लिए पहुंचा। जिस पर दुकानदार ने पहले के काेल्डड्रिंक का 12 रुपए बकाया होने की बात बताई।

12 रुपए देने की मांग कर रहा था दुकानदार

लोगों ने बताया कि नेहाल ने कहा कि बकाया दुकानदार के दूसरे भाई से लिया था। उसे ही वापस करेगा। इसी बात पर नेहाल व दुकानदार के बीच विवाद बढ़ गया। हल्ला होने पर नेहाल का भाई फरहान व शाहिल पहुंचा। दोनों झगड़ा छुड़ाने का प्रयास करने लगा, इसी बीच दुकानदार के पिता विलट ने अचानक ब्लेड से फरहान व शाहिल के गर्दन पर हमला कर दिया।

