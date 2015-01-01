पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हड़ताल की तैयारी:मांगों को लेकर 26 नवंबर को देशव्यापी हड़ताल पर रहेंगे जिले के दवा प्रतिनिधि

समस्तीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कामकाज ठप रखेंगे :दवा मंडियों में मांगों से संबंधित बैनर पोस्टर लगाया

विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर दवा प्रतिनिधि 26 नवंबर को देशव्यापी हड़ताल के तहत कामकाज ठप रखेंगे। हड़ताल को देखते हुए सोमवार को दवा प्रतिनिधियों ने दवा मंडियों में मांगों से संबंधित बैनर पोस्टर लगाया। इस मौके पर बीएसएसआर यूनियन के पदाधिकारियों ने मांगों से संबंधित ज्ञापन श्रम अधीक्षक को सौपा। मौके पर बीएसएसआर यूनियन के सचिव श्याम सुंदर कुमार, इकाई उपाध्यक्ष पार्थो सिन्हा, बीएसएसआर यूनियन राज्य संयुक्त महासचिव अनुपम कुमार, समस्तीपुर इकाई कोषाध्यक्ष शशीकांत, प्रकाश कुमार आदि मेडिकल रिप्रेजेंटेटिव उपस्थित थे।

दवा का दाम कम करने सहित अन्य मांगें हैं शामिल

  • विक्रय प्रतिनिधि अधिनियम (सेवा शर्त) - 1976 के सभी प्रावधानों को सभी कंपनियों में लागू की जाए
  • दवा का दाम कम किया जाए व दवा पर से जीएसटी समाप्त की जाय
  • सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की दवाई कंपनियों को पुनर्जीवित की जाए और सस्ती दवा भारतीय लोगों को उपलब्ध कराई जाए।
  • सभी दवा उत्पादकों कंपनियों में एक समान रूप से यूसीपीएमपी कोड को लागू किया जाए
  • जो परिवार आयकर के क्षेत्र में नहीं आते हैं, उन परिवारों को 7500 रुपए प्रति माह आर्थिक सहायता उपलब्ध कराई जाए
  • किसान व मजदूर विरोधी कानून को अविलंब वापस लिया जाए
  • निजीकरण पर रोक लगाई जाए
  • सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के सभी उपक्रमों को सुदृढ़ किया जाए
  • शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, रोजगार की समुचित व्यवस्था की जाए
  • बढ़ती हुई बेतहाशा महंगाई पर अभिलंब रोक लगाई जाए
  • दवा वमेडिकल सामानों को ऑनलाइन बिक्री बंद की जाय
  • बिना व्यवधान के जरूरत की दवाओं का उत्पादन सरकारी कंपनियों के द्वारा की जाय
