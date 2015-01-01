पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आईएमए का आंदोलन:हड़ताल पर गए डाॅक्टर, सरकारी समेत निजी अस्पतालों में स्वास्थ्य सेवा ठप रही

सदर अस्पताल के ओपीडी में पुर्जा कटाकर डॉक्टर का इंतजार कर रहे मरीज व परिजन।
  • सदर अस्पताल से बिना इलाज के ही लौटे बीमार, झेलनी पड़ी परेशानी

आयुर्वेद डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी की प्रैक्टिस के सरकार के फैसले के विरोध में शुक्रवार को आईएमए के बैनर तले सरकारी व निजी डॉक्टर सुबह 6 बजे से शाम के 6 बजे तक हड़ताल पर रहे। डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल के कारण सदर अस्पताल में ओपीडी सेवा ठप रही। मरीजों को बिना इलाज के ही लौटना पड़ा। उधर, निजी अस्पतालों में भी डॉक्टर नहीं मिले। इससे मरीजों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। बाद में सदर अस्पताल में आईएमए के बैनर तले डॉक्टरों की एक बैठक हुई।

जिसमें सरकार के इस फैसले का विरोध किया गया। बैठक में आईएमए के अध्यक्ष डॉ आरएन सिंह, सचिव डॉ यूएस प्रसाद व संयुक्त सचिव डॉ हेमंत कुमार ने कहा कि मिक्सो थेरेपी से मरीजों की जान को खतरा है। आयुर्वेद डाॅक्टरों को सर्जरी प्रैक्टिस का आदेश दिए जाने का विरोध कर रहे डॉक्टरों ने कहा कि ऐसा नहीं है बीएएमएस डॉक्टर अब सर्जरी करने लगे हैं। जैसे एमबीबीएस डॉक्टर सर्जरी के लिए एमएस करता है।

वैसे ही बीएएमएस डॉक्टर के लिए कॉलेज है जहां पर डिग्री दी जाती है, जिसे लेकर प्रॉपर एग्जाम होता है। विशेष क्षेत्र के लिए तीन साल की डीएचडी का विकल्प है। आयुर्वेद में सर्जरी के लिए अलग-अलग डिपार्टमेंट है। इसमें शल्य तंत्र(सर्जरी), जिसमें जनरल सर्जरी, शालाक्य तंत्र (ENT and Ophthalmology) में तीन स्पेशलिटी: जिसमें आई ईएनटी व डेंटल सर्जन है। लेकिन सरकार के इस आदेश के बाद चौक चौराहों पर फर्जी आयुर्वेद डॉक्टर का प्रमाण पत्र लेकर उपचार करने वाले डॉक्टरों के हाथों मरीजों की जान जा सकती है।

अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजों को भी देखने नहीं पहुंचे डाक्टर

डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल के कारण शुक्रवार को सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजों को देखने डॉक्टर अस्पताल के वार्ड में नहीं पहुंचे। कर्मचारियों के भरोसे ही इलाज हुआ। इससे अधिकतर मरीज घर लौट गए, अथवा दिन भर अस्पताल परिसर में बैठ कर डॉक्टर का इंतजार करते रहे। यहां जिले में रोज सरकारी व गैर सरकारी अस्पतालों में करीब 20 हजार लोगों का इलाज होता है।

इमरजेंसी, कोरोना विभाग का चल रहा था काम

डॉक्टरों ने इमरजेंसी व कोरोना विभाग को हड़ताल से मुक्त रखा था। इमरजेंसी में डॉक्टर उपलब्ध थे। वहीं कारोना विभाग में डॉक्टरों की मौजूदगी थी। सदर अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम कार्य भी सुचारू रूप से चल रहा था। निजी अस्पतालों में भी इमरजेंसी सेवा को चालू रखा गया था। ताकि हड़ताल के कारण हड़ताल के कारण मरीजों को दिक्कत नहीं हो।

ओपीडी खुलने के समय पहुंचने लगे थे मरीज

सुबह ओपीडी खुलने के समय 8.30 बजे ही बड़ी संख्या में मरीजों का सदर अस्पताल में पहुंचना शुरू हो गया था। कर्मियों के आने के बाद उपचार के लिए मरीजों का पुर्जा भी काटा जाने लगा। लेकिन साथ ही यह भी बताया गया कि आज डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर हैं। जिससे उपचार नहीं हो पाएगा। हालांकि दिन के 11 बजे ओपीडी के बाहर बड़ी संख्या में मरीज डॉक्टर का इंतजार करत रहे।

बाद में सुरक्षा गार्ड के कहने पर लौट गए। शहर के धरमपुर की मुन्नी कुमारी अपनी पुत्री दीपशा कुमारी को लेकर अस्पताल आयी थी। दीपशा के पैर में परेशानी थी। लेकिन डॉक्टर के नहीं रहने के कारण मां बेटी को लौटना पड़ाडॉक्टर के अभाव में घर लौटने वाले वारिसनगर के अमर सिंह, चंदन कुमार, पूसा के रमेश कुमार, राम पुकार महतो आदि शामिल हैं।

