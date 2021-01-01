पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यात्रियों को समस्या:ट्रेन परिचालन में रेलवे मुख्यालय की दोहरी नीति, समस्तीपुर रेल मंडल में सप्ताह में चल रहीं 215 ट्रेनें, जबकि अन्य मंडलों में 450

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • ट्रेन नहीं चलने से परेशान हैं रेलवे यात्री, साधारण टिकट नहीं काटे जाने से भी लोगों को परेशानी

ट्रेन परिचालन के मामले में रेलवे मुख्यालय की दोहरीनीति के कारण यात्रियों की परेशानी बढ़ी हुई है। रेलवे मंडल में एक सप्ताह के दौरान 215 ट्रेनों का परिचालन किया जा रहा है जबकि पूर्व मध्य रेलवे के अन्य मंडलों में 450 ट्रेनें तक चलाई जा रही है। कम ट्रेनों का परिचालन होने से रेलवे यात्रियों को निजी वाहनों का सहारा लेना पड़ता है। जिससे कोरोना काल में उनका बजट बिगड़ गया है। वहीं सड़कों पर भी वाहनों की संख्या बढ़ने से जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न हो रही है।

मीडिया प्रभारी सह सीनियर डीसीएम सरस्वती चंद्र ने बताया कि मुख्यालय से आदेश मिले तो मंडल प्रशासन किसी भी समय से ट्रेनों का परिचालन शुरू करने की क्षमता रखता है। कितनी व कब कौन रूट पर ट्रेनें चलेगी इसका निर्णय मुख्यालय लेती है। पूर्व मध्य रेलवे में समस्तीपुर समेत पांच रेल मंडल हैं। रेलवे के ट्रेन परिचालन रिकार्ड के अनुसार समस्तीपुर रेल मंडल के विभिन्न स्टेशनों से एक सप्ताह के दौरान 215 ट्रेनों का परिचालन हो रहा है। यानी प्रतिदिन 30 ट्रेने चलती है।

दिल्ली, मुंबई व कोलकाता में काउंटर पर भी काटे जा रहे साधारण टिकट
भारतीय रेल एक है। भारतीय रेल के दिल्ली, मुंबई व कोलकाता में पैसेंजर ट्रेनों का परिचालन हो रहा है। वहीं यूटीएस से साधारण टिकट भी काटा जाता है। लेकिन समस्तीपुर रेलवे मंडल में लोगों को सफर करने के लिए छोटी दूरी पर भी रिजर्वेशन टिकट कटाना पड़ता है। जिससे लोगों को परेशानी काफी बढ़ गई है। लोगों को आर्थिक बोझ भी उठाना पड़ रहा है।

पसेंजर ट्रेन नहीं चलने से लग रहा है जाम

लॉकडाउन के बाद से सवारी ट्रेनों का परिचालन बंद है। ट्रेने नहीं चलने के कारण लोग निजी वाहनों का उपयोग कर रहे हैं जिससे सड़क पर वाहनों की संख्या बढ़ गई है। फलस्वरूप रोज लोग घंटों जाम में फंस रहे हैं।

जनवरी महीने में 790 माल ट्रेन पहुंची मंडल
रेलवे की रिकार्ड के अनुसार मंडल में सवारी व एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों का भले ही परिचालन कम हो रहा हो लेकिन माल ट्रेनों का परिचालन जम कर हो रहा है। रेलवे मंडल के विभिन्न स्टेशनों पर जनवरी महीने में 790 ट्रेन पहुंची हैं। जिसे विभिन्न स्टेशनों पर अनलोड किया गया है।​​​​​​​

