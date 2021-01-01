पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विडंबना:हसनपुर बाजार में दो बार अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाया गया, फिर भी दूर नहीं हाे रही जाम की समस्या

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के हसनपुर बाजार में जाम की समस्या अब आम बात हो गई है। बाजार में मछुआ पट्टी से सुभाष चौक होते हुए चीनी मिल चौक व सुभाष चौक से पुल होते हुए हाई स्कूल रोड तक सड़कों पर वाहनों की लंबी कतारें व सड़क के दोनों किनारे ठेला वाले अस्थाई दुकानदारों की मनमानी को देखकर जाम की समस्या का अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है। सुबह होते ही जाम की इतनी विकट समस्या उत्पन्न होती है कि इसके समाप्त होते होते शाम हो जाती है। जाम के कारण बाजार के एक छोर से दूसरे छोर तक जाने में बाइक सवार लोगों को भी आधा से एक घंटा लग जाते हैं।

हसनपुर बाजार में लगने वाली जाम की समस्या आम जन जीवन के लिए परेशानी का सबब बन चुका है। इस समस्या से निजात पाने के लिए कई उपाय किए गए। लेकिन सभी उपाय फेल हो गए। अब क्षेत्र के लोगों के मन में सबसे बड़ा सवाल यह उत्पन्न हो रहा है कि आखिर कब हसनपुर बाजार से जाम की समस्या समाप्त होगी। बताया जाता है कि हसनपुर बाजार में लगने वाली जाम की समस्या कोई नई बात नहीं है।

गन्ना लदी गाड़ियाें से लगता है जाम
सड़कों की जमीन में अतिक्रमण, ठेला वाले दुकानदारों की मनमानी व चीनी मिल जाने वाली गन्ना लदी गाड़ियों की लंबी कतारें जाम की समस्या का मुख्य कारण है। पिछले चार सालों में विभागीय तौर पर हसनपुर बाजार में दो बार अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाया गया। ताकि जाम की समस्या से निजात मिल सके। लेकिन परिणाम सिफर रहा। इसके बाद प्रशासनिक पदाधिकारी व बाजार के व्यवसायी के बीच बैठक के माध्यम से एक सहमति पत्र तैयार किया गया, जिसमें यह निर्णय लिया गया कि बाजार में सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 7 बजे तक भारी वाहनों का प्रवेश नहीं होगा। सड़क के किनारे ठेला वाले अस्थाई दुकानों को नहीं लगाया जाएगा, चीनी मिल द्वारा आवश्यक पार्किंग की व्यवस्था की जाएगी।

