नामांकन की तिथि का विस्तार:स्नातक प्रथम खंड सत्र 2020-23 में नामांकन की तिथि का विस्तार

समस्तीपुर16 घंटे पहले
स्नातक प्रथम खंड सत्र 2020-23 में नामांकन की तिथि को विस्तार किया गया है । डॉ.एल के वी डी कॉलेज ताजपुर के प्रिंसिपल डॉ.फर्जाना बानो अजीमी ने बताया कि ललित नारायण मिथिला विश्वविद्यालय, कामेश्वर नगर दरभंगा के निदेशानुसार स्नातक प्रथम खंड सत्र 2020-23 के प्रथम सूचि के चयनित छात्र-छात्राओं की नामांकन कि तिथि को विस्तारित करते हुए 25 नवंबर तक किया है । बताते चले की प्रथम चयन सूची का नामांकन 12 नवंबर तक ही होना था । इसको विस्तारित करते हुए 25 नवंबर तक किया गया है । 25 नवंबर के बाद प्रथम चयन सूची निरस्त हो जाएगी।

