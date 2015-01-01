पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:पुल पर पर रेलिंग नहीं होने से हादसे का डर

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड क्षेत्र के रोहुआ- डरसुर मार्ग में लङुआङा टोला के पास गोरधोआ पुल की एक तरफ की सुरक्षा दीवार नहीं होने से हर समय दुर्घटना की आशंकाएं बनी रहती है। यहां कई बार वाहन चालक दुर्घटनाग्रस्त भी हो गए हैं। बावजूद पुल की सुरक्षा दीवार नहीं बनी। नकटा चौक से डरसुर तक प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क का पूर्व मे निर्माण कराया गया था। लेकिन नाहर पर नया पुल का निर्माण नही कराया गया न ही पुल पर सुरक्षा दीवार खङा कराया गया। वहीं पुल की चौड़ाई कम होने के कारण और पुल पर सुरक्षा दीवार नहीं होने के कारण आए दिन दुर्घटना घटित होती रहती है।

क्योंकि पुल के दोनों तरफ गहराई नहर होने के कारण ज्यादा है और आने जाने वाले लोग वाहन से साइड या थोड़ा भी अनवाायलेंस होने के क्रम में नहर में गिर जाते हैं। यहां तक कि पुल सकरा है इसकी सूचना पट भी नहीं लगाई गई है। साथ ही इस समस्या को लेकर कई बार विभाग को अवगत करवाया गया। इस पर आश्वासन दिया गया कि बहुत जल्द पुल पर सुरक्षा दीवार बनवा दिया जाएगा। रोहुआ पूर्वी पंचायत के मुखिया चन्द्र भूषण ठाकुर ने बताया कि सुरक्षा दीवार के लिए विभाग को अवगत कराया जा चुका है।

