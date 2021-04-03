पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जदयू नेता पर जानलेवा हमला:भतीजे से विवाद की जानकारी लेने पहुंचे पूर्व जिला पार्षद को बदमाशों ने हाॅकी स्टीक से पीटा

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धरमपुर में बवाल, अरूण राय पर हमला के दौरान बदमाशों ने की फायरिंग, घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे आईजी

धरमपुर मोहल्ला में गुरुवार सुबह भतीजे के साथ हुए विवाद की सूचना पर भाई के साथ जानकारी लेने धरमपुर पहुंचे जदयू नेता व पूर्व जिला पार्षद अरुण राय व भाई तरुण राय पर बदमाशों ने हमला बोल दिया। हॉकी स्टीक व रॉड के प्रहार से दोनों गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए। इस दौरान बदमाशों ने दोनों भाइयों पर कई राउंड फायरिंग की। लेकिन दोनों बाल-बाल बच गए। इस घटना में जदयू नेता बंधु के अलावा उनका भतीजा प्रिंस उर्फ नवनीत नयन भी जख्मी हो गए। तीनों को सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

वहां से तीनों को पीएमसीएच रेफर कर दिया गया है। उधर जदयू नेता पर हमले की सूचना के बाद मोहल्ला में दो गुटों के बीच तनाव व्याप्त हो गया। मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए शाम में आईजी अजिताभ कुमार पहुंच कर पीड़ित जदयू नेता से बंद कमरे में पूछताछ की। बाद में आईजी घटना स्थल का भी मुआयना किया। आईजी ने बताया कि इस मामले में नामजद एफआईआर दर्ज किया जा रहा है। घटना में शामिल किसी भी दोषी को नहीं छोड़ा जाएगा। जदयू नेता के भतीजा प्रिंस का धरमपुर चौक के पास गिट्‌टी बालू का कारोबार है।

सुबह वह अपनी दुकान जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान रेलवे गुमटी के पास मोहल्ला के ही एक युवक से विवाद हो गया। इससे दोनों के बीच मारपीट हो गई। प्रिंस ने बताया कि जब वह दुकान पर था तो 20-25 की संख्या में लोग उसके दुकान पर पहुंच कर रंगदारी की मांग करने लगे। इनकार करने पर मारपीट करते हुए गल्ला से 80 हजार रुपए व गले से सोने की चेन ले ली। इस दौरान बदमाश लगातार फायरिंग कर रहे थे। इसी बीच पूर्व जिला पार्षद अरुण राय अपने भाई तरुण राय के साथ मौके पर पहुंच गए। यह देख बदमाशों ने दोनों भाइयों पर भी हमला बोल दिया। और फायरिंग करते हुए भाग निकले।

घटना के बाद धरमपुर में दो गुटों के बीच तनाव को देखते हुए इलाके को पुलिस छावनी में किया गया तब्दील
धरमपुर में फायरिंग की घटना के बाद पुलिस को किया गया तैनात

जदयू नेता पर हमले की सूचना के बाद बड़ी संख्या में उनके समर्थक घटना स्थल पर जमा हो गए। इससे दो गुटों के बीच तनाव व्याप्त हो गया। किसी अप्रिय घटना की आशंका को देखते हुए धमपुर व आसपास के इलाके को पुलिस छावनी में तब्दील कर दिया गया है। सदर डीएसपी प्रीतिश कुमार के अलावा मुफस्सिल थानाध्यक्ष विक्रम आचार्या, नगर थानाध्यक्ष अरुण कुमार राय दलबल के साथ घटना स्थल पर कैंप कर रहे हैं।

आधा घंटे तक जदयू नेता से बंद कमरे में आईजी अजिताभ कुमार ने की बात

मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए दरभंगा परिक्षेत्र के आईजी अजिताभ कुमार समस्तीपुर पहुंच कर जख्मी जदयू नेता के अलावा उनके भाई व भतीजा से मिले। आईजी जदयू नेता से बंद कमरे में करीब आधे घंटे तक उनका बयान लिया। आईजी ने जदयू नेता के अलावा अन्य लोगों से भी पूछताछ की। उधर, इस दौरान जदयू नेता के घर लोगों की भीड़ लगी रही। आईजी के पूछताछ के दौरान कुछ लोग आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने की नारेबाजी करने लगे। जिसे समझा बूझा कर शांत कराया गया।

जदयू नेता पर हमला मामले में एक आरोपी है डकैती कांड का अभियुक्त

बताया गया है कि जदयू नेता पर हमला मामले में एक आरोपी डाकाकांड का आरोपी है। जो इन दिनों बेल पर है। उधर, इस बावत आईजी ने कहा कि डकैती कांड के आरोपी को किस ग्राउड पर बेल दिया गया है। इस बारे में जांच कराकर उसके बेल को रद्द कराने के लिए कोर्ट को लिखा जाएगा। आईजी ने कहा कि अभी आरोपी की पहले गिरफ्तारी प्राथमिकता होगी। इस मामले को लेकर वह पुलिस पदाधिकारी के साथ भी बातचीत करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें