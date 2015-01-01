पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समारोह:सैदपुर में बोनस वितरण समारोह में 288 किसानों को दिए चार लाख 45 हजार

विभूतिपुर19 मिनट पहले
  • मिथिला दुग्ध उत्पादक सहकारी संघ लिमिटेड ने किया कार्यक्रम का अायाेजन

प्रखंड के सैदपुर में मिथिला दुग्ध उत्पादक सहकारी संघ लिमिटेड के तत्वाधान में सैदपुर दुग्ध उत्पादक सहयोग समिति लिमिटेड का बोनस वितरण समारोह में कुल 288 किसानों के बीच 4,45,700 रुपए का बोनस की राशि को विभिन्न मदों में वितरण किया गया। समारोह की अध्यक्षता समिति के अध्यक्ष विनोद कुमार ने की।

मौके पर मुख्य अतिथि मिथिला मिल्क यूनियन निदेशक मंडल सदस्य राजीव कुमार मिश्र ने समारोह को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि मिथिला डेयरी ने दूध के उत्पादन में पूरे देश में अपनी पहचान बनाई है। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य सरकार की मदद से पशुपालन विभाग डेहरी विकास के लिए दुधारू पशु खरीदने के लिए 50 प्रतिशत अनुदान पर लोन उपलब्ध करा रहा है। मवेशी पालन कर किसान अपनी आमदनी को दोगुनी कर सकते हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि दूध उत्पादन आज के दौर में बहुत जरूरी हो गया है। आज के दौर में कृषि एवं पशुपालन आय का बेहतर स्रोत है। संघ किसानों की सेवा के लिए हमेशा तैयार रहता है।

किसानों को परेशानी नहीं हो इसके लिए संघ की ओर से समिति में निःशुल्क पशु चिकित्सीय की सुविधा, कीड़ा की दवा, टीकाकरण, नियमित दूध की जांच की व्यवस्था कर दी गई है। मौके पर विशिष्ट अतिथि सोनेलाल राय, रोसड़ा दुग्ध संग्रहण पदाधिकारी के साथ विभिन्न समितियों के सचिव अध्यक्ष के साथ किसान राजेंद्र महतो, सुखदेव महतो, राम हरि महतो, रामचंद्र पासवान ,रघुवर लाल, महतो सहित किसान मौजूद थे।

