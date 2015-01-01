पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूजा:घरों में बनाया गया घरौंदा, दीपावली पर आज घर भरकर की जाएगी पूजा

  • बाजार में कार्टन, थर्मोकोल व प्लाई के बने घरौंदे की रही बिक्री

आधुनिकता की इस दौर में भी दीपावली पर धरौंदा के रूप में भारतीय संस्कृति की झलक देखने को मिल रही है। दीपावली व उसके बाद वर्ष भर घर में सुख-संपत्ति भरी रहे इसके लिए घरों में घरौंदा बनाने का प्रचलन प्राचीन काल से चला आ रहा है। जिसे आज भी उतनी ही श्रद्धा व शौक से बनाया जाता है। घर के एक कोने में बनने के कारण इसे गांवों में घरकोनमा के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। गांव में बनने वाले इस घरौंदे के कृत्रिम रूप को शहरों में भी जगह मिल रही है।

शहर व गांवों में भी पक्के मकानों के बनने से हर कोई मिट्टी के घरौंदे बनाने से परहेज करने लगे हैं। इस कारण यह परंपरा कार्टन, थर्मोकोल व प्लाई के बने घरौंदे को खरीद व बनाकर भी निभाई जा रही है। गांव में मिट्टी व ईटों की मदद से बनाए गए घरौंदे गेरू व चूना से रंगे जाते हैं। साथ ही उसके मुख्य द्वार पर रंगोली बनाकर उसकी पूजा की जाती है। दीपावली पर शनिवार को घरौंदे को सजाकर उसकी पूजा की जाएगी। दीपावली की रात घर में श्रीगणेश-लक्ष्मी की पूजा से पूर्व धान का लावा, चावल की मूढ़ी, लड्‌डू, बतासा व पैसों से घरौंदे का कोना-कोना भरा जाता। घरौंदे को भरने के बाद इसे दीपों से सजाकर पूरी रोशनी की जाती है।

