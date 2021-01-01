पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी ::1193 किसानों से नहीं हुई धान की खरीद, सरकार ने 21 फरवरी तक बढ़ाया समय

समस्तीपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • केंद्रों पर अब तक नहीं हो सकी है लक्ष्य के अनुरूप धान की खरीद, लक्ष्य पूरा करने में जुटा प्रशासन, 2673 किसानों ने दिया है धान की बिक्री का आवेदन, 1480 से ही हुई है खरीद

धान की सरकारी स्तर से खरीद में जिला अभी तक पिछड़ा हुआ है। इसको लेकर दिए गए पूर्व के लक्ष्यों को विभाग अभी तक प्राप्त नहीं कर पाई है। इसी बीच लक्ष्य पूरा नहीं होता देख सरकार की ओर से धान अधिप्राप्ति को लेकर 21 फरवरी तक का समय बढ़ा दिया गया है। बताया जाता है कि जिला में 2673 किसानों ने धान बिक्री के लिए आवेदन किया था। जिनकी ओर से 18811 एमटी धान की बिक्री की जानी थी। जबकि अभी तक विभाग की ओर से 1480 किसानों से 8544 एमटी धान की ही खरीद की जा सकी है।

इस प्रकार धान बेचने के इच्छुक किसानों में से 1193 किसान से धान की खरीद नहीं की जा सकी है। हालांकि धान की खरीद में उदासीनता देखते हुए डीएम की ओर से पूर्व में 11 बीसीओ के वेतन पर रोक लगाने की कार्रवाई की गई थी। उसके बावजूद इसमें प्रगति दिखाई नहीं दे रही है। पूर्व में धान की खरीद को लेकर 31 जनवरी तक का समय दिया गया था।

समय पर खरीद का लक्ष्य पूरा कर लिया जाएगा
सरकार की ओर से धान की खरीद का समय 21 फरवरी तक बढ़ाया गया है। जो पूर्व में लक्ष्य प्राप्ति को लेकर 31 जनवरी किया गया था। इस दौरान केवल इच्छित किसानों से ही धान की खरीद की जानी है। समय पर खरीद का लक्ष्य पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।
अजय भारती, जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी

1868 रुपए क्विंटल मिल रही है सरकारी खरीद की कीमत
बताया जाता है कि इस बार धान की कीमत प्रति क्विंटल 1868 रुपए मिल रही है। जो पिछले वर्ष के 1817 रुपए से 51 रुपए ज्यादा है। हालांकि धान खरीद शुरू होने के बाद से बिचौलियों के सक्रिय होने से
धान की सरकारी खरीद कम होना बताया गया है।

