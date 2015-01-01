पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:हर्ष फायरिंग करने वालाें पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज हाेगी, पिस्टल का लाइसेंस होगा रद्द

समस्तीपुर38 मिनट पहले
आंतरिक संसाधन की बैठक में भाग लेते पदाधिकारी व अन्य।
  • थाना प्रभारी व सीओ मिल कर निबटाएं भूमि विवाद के मामले : डीएम

आंतरिक संसाधन की बैठक में बुधवार को डीएम ने कहा कि भूमि विवाद का मामला सीओ व थाना प्रभारी आपसी सहयोग से निबटाएं। शराब व भूमि विवाद का मामला समाज को दूषित कर रहा है।

आए दिन भूमि विवाद के कारण हत्या की घटना भी हो रही है। इसे गंभीरता से लें। जब भी भूमि विवाद को लेकर बैठक हो तो थाने के चौकीदारों की भागीदारी जरूर होनी चाहिए। इससे मामला को सलटाने में सहुलियत होगी।

थाना प्रभारी व सीओ मिलकर पंजी का संधारण का निरीक्षण करें। डीएम ने कहा कि शराब बंदी काे सख्ती से पालन किया जाय। गांव में चौकीदारों से पहरा दिलवाएं। देखा जा रहा है कि चौकीदार थाना के कार्य में ज्यादा व्यस्त रहते हैं।

चौकीदार पहरा के दौरान शराब पीने व बेचने वालों की जानकारी थानाध्यक्ष को दें। डीएम ने कहा कि अगर चौकीदार शराब से संबंधित गतिविधि की सूचना संबंधित थाना में नहीं लेते हैं और जांच के क्रम में उसके क्षेत्र में शराब पकड़ी जाती है तो उस क्षेत्र के चौकीदार पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि भूमि विवाद से संबंधित जानकारी भी चौकीदार द्वारा देना अनिवार्य है इसकी जानकारी चौकीदार द्वारा नहीं दी जाती है तो उसमें उसकी संलिप्तता मानी जाएगी।

थाने में शराबबंदी के लिए अधिकारियों को दें जिम्मेवारी, चलाएं अभियान

हर्ष फायरिंग में कांग्रेसी नेता समेत तीन पर दर्ज हुई एफआईआर

मुफस्सिल थाने के शंभूपट्‌टी गांव में एक शादी समारोह के दौरान फायरिंग करना कांग्रेसी नेता को महंगा पड़ा। वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद डीएम के आदेश पर बुधवार को प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है। दारोगा भरत यादव के बयान पर दर्ज एफआईआर में कांग्रेसी नेता सहित पांडव सिंह व गोलू कुमार सिंह को आरोपित किया गया है। जांच में यह बात सामने आई है कि शादी समारोह के दौरान कांग्रेसी नेता के अलावा पांडव व गोलू भीड़ में फायरिंग कर रहे थे।

अतिक्रमण खाली होने के बाद दोबारा नहीं हो कब्जा

डीएम ने कहा कि हाल ही में मथुरापुर घाट से अतिक्रमण हटाया गया है। सूचना मिल रही है कि वहां फिर से दुकान लगाया जा रहा है। संबंधित पदाधिकारी व थानाध्यक्ष स्थल का निरंतर जांच करते रहें। पुन: कोई अतिक्रमण करता है तो कार्रवाई करें।

जर्जर सड़कों की बनाए रिपोर्ट होगी मरम्मत

डीएम ने बैठक के दौरान सभी अभियंताओं से कहा कि सभी अपने अधीन आने वाली सड़कों की स्थिति पर रिपोर्ट बनाकर दें। अगर सड़क जर्जर हो गई है तो उसकी मरम्मत की जाएगी। नगर परिषद व नगर पंचायत के कार्यों में तेजी लाएं।

फायरिंग के कारण दहशत का माहौल कायम होता है: डीएम ने कहा कि हर्ष फायरिंग पर रोक लगाई गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि लाइसेंसी अथवा बिना लाइसेंसी हथियारधारी अगर हर्ष फायरिंग करते हैं तो उनपर प्राथमिकी दर्ज करें। लाइसेंस रद्द किया जाएगा। फायरिंग के कारण दहशत का माहौल कायम होता है।

शराब कारोबारियों के खिलाफ अभियान चलाएं

एसपी विकास बर्मन ने थानाध्यक्षों से कहा कि शराब कारोबारियों के खिलाफ रोज अभियान चलाएं। इसके लिए सभी थानाध्यक्ष अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में अलग से टीम बनाकर अभियान चलाएं। सभी थाना में शराब को लेकर रोज छापेमारी होनी चाहिए। एसपी ने लंबित कांडों को जल्द अनुसंधान पूरा कर आरोपितों को गिरफ्तार करने को कहा।

