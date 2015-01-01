पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासन की अनदेखी:6 माह में कराना है सड़क-नाला का काम नाला भी तोड़ दिया, काम भी शुरू नहीं हुआ

समस्तीपुर10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सोनवर्षा चौक से शिक्षा भवन जाने वाली टूटी सड़क पर डाली गई सूरखी।
  • बीएड कॉलेज से तिरहुत अकादमी तक बनाई जानी है सड़क, मोहल्ले में अगले माह कई शादी है, बारात को लेकर बढ़ गई वार्डवासियों की चिंता

नगर क्षेत्र में लोगों की समस्या कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। नगर प्रशासन की अनदेखी से यहां स्थिति यह है कि सीएम के शिलान्यास बाद भी प्रशासन योजनाओं की सुधि नहीं ले रहा है। बताया जाता है कि वार्ड-5 व 6 में पुराने नाले को तोड़कर पुन: पीसीसी सड़क व आरसीसी नाला का निर्माण कराया जाना है। जिसके तहत बीएड कॉलेज से तिरहुत अकादमी तक सड़क व नाला बनाया जाना है।

इसका शिलान्यास सीएम से चुनाव पूर्व 28 अगस्त को किया था। 72.66 लाख रुपए की इस योजना को शिलान्यास के 6 माह के अंदर तैयार करना था। इसको लेकर सड़क व नाला का टेंडर भी शिलान्यास से पूर्व कराया लिया गया था।

बावजूद इसके 3 माह भी ठेकेदार को वर्क ऑर्डर नहीं दिए जाने से काम शुरू नहीं हो पाया है। अब काम के शुरू होने के बाद छह माह का समय और लगेगा। प्रशासन की ओर से जलनिकासी के लिए अगस्त में तोड़े गए पुराने नाले के गड्ढे को नवंबर में सुरखी से भरा गया है। जबकि मोहल्ले में अगले माह कई शादी समारोह होने है। ऐसे में लोगों को इसकी चिंता सता रही है।

प्रशासन ने पुराने नाला को किया जाम, आधे-अधूरे काम से परेशानी बरकरार, चदरा से ढक दिया गया
शिक्षा भवन गली में जलनिकासी को लेकर पुराने नाले को पूरी तरह से ध्वस्त करने के बाद नगर प्रशासन ने उसे भरकर पूरी तरह से जाम कर दिया है। वहीं, आधे-अधूरे काम से परेशानी बरकरार है। अधिकांश गड्ढे खुले व चदरा से ढ़के हैं जो खतरनाक बने हैं।

बताया जाता है कि शिक्षा भवन गली में नया नाला बनाने के लिए सीमेंट का पाइप खरीदा गया। इससे पूर्व वहां कुछ दूर प्लास्टिक का पाइप लगाया गया जो अब टूट गया है। वहीं, सीमेंट पाइप सड़क किनारे कहीं रख दिए गए। उसे अब तक नहीं लगाया गया।

शिक्षा भवन गली के घरों में आज भी जमा है बारिश का पानी

वहीं, नाले की व्यवस्था नहीं किए जाने को लेकर 4 माह बाद भी शिक्षा भवन गली के कई घरों में आज भी बारिश का पानी जमा है। वार्ड के घनेश्वर शर्मा ने बताया कि नप ईओ व डीएम के आश्वासन बाद भी परिसर में आजतक पानी लगा है। सड़क भी जानलेवा बनी है।

वर्क ऑर्डर देने की प्रक्रिया है जारी

50 लाख रुपए के ऊपर का वर्क ऑर्डर विभागीय स्तर से दिया जाता है। जिसमें देरी हो रही है। जल्द ही इसके मिलने के बाद बीएड कॉलेज से तिरहुत अकादमी तक सड़क व नाला का निर्माण शुरू हो जाएगा। वहीं, टूटी सड़कों को सही से भराया जाएगा। नाला दुरूस्त कराने का काम सड़क निर्माण के समय हो जाएगा।
-संजीव कुमार, एएसडीएम सह प्रभारी नप ईओ

