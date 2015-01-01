पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही:स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्र हसनपुर में नहीं आते डॉक्टर और न मिलती दवा

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अस्पताल के किवाड़ व खिड़की टूट चुके हैं, इसकी देखभाल नहीं

आम लोगों की स्वास्थ्य सुविधा मुहैया कराने के लिए स्थापित हसनपुर स्वास्थ्य उपकेन्द्र धराशाई के कगार पर पहुंच गया है। यह कब धराशाई हो जाएगा कहना मुश्किल है। कीड़े-मकोड़े का यह शरणस्थली बनकर रह गया है। इस अस्पताल के किवाड़, खिड़की सभी टूट चुके हैं। दीवारें, छत सभी जर्जर हो चुके हैं। यह किसी भूत बंगला से कम नहीं दिखती। इसे स्वयं ही इलाज की जरूरत है। धरातल पर इसकी हकीकत को देखने से ही इसकी सच्चाई सामने आ जाती है। ये अस्पताल है या भूतबंगला इसमें पहचान करना आसान नहीं होगा। जानकारी के अनुसार करीब डेढ़ दशक पूर्व के आसपास इस अस्पताल की स्थापना हुई थी। लोगों की स्वास्थ्य सुविधा को आसान बनाने के लिए फिलवक्त उक्त अस्पताल स्वयं इलाज के लिए कराह रहा है। न डाक्टर न दवा,स्वास्थ्य उपकेन्द्र की निकली है हवा। विभाग की बात करे तो इस सम्बन्ध में कोई भी सटीक जवाब देने से कन्नी काटते नजर आते हैं। लोगों की माने तो तत्कालीन मंत्री पीतांबर पासवान द्वारा इस केंद्र का उद्घाटन किया गया था।

वर्ष 2010-2011 में 14 लाख का बना था स्टीमेट
स्थानीय लोगों का बताना है कि वर्ष 2010-2011 में इसके पुनर्निर्माण के लिए 14 लाख 71 हजार का एस्टिमेट भी बनाया गया था। धरातल पर इस जमीन की मापी भी की गयी थी। लेकिन आजतक इसपर अमल नहीं हो सका। अबतक सभी के सभी एस्टिमेट ठंडे बस्ते में है। लोगों का बताना है की भवन निर्माण मंत्री से भी यहां की समस्या के निदान में लिखित जानकारी दी गयी थी। लेकिन आश्वासन आज भी आश्वासन हीं रह गया। अगर गांव में अस्पताल की व्यवस्था होती है तो मरीजों को काफी सहूलियत होगी।

दो पंचायत का एकलौता स्वास्थ्य उपकेन्द्र
जानकारी के अनुसार स्वास्थ्य उपकेन्द्र विशनपुर आभी व हसनपुर पंचायत के लोगों के उपचार के लिए स्थापित किया गया था। बताया गया की दोनों पंचायत को मिलाकर करीब 30 हजार की आबादी होगी। लेकिन आज भी गांव में किसी के बीमार पड़ने पर मरीज को लेकर करीब 5 से 8 किलोमीटर दूर खानपुर अस्पताल या फिर समस्तीपुर जाने को मजबूर होना पड़ता है। छोटी- छोटी बीमारी से पीड़ित मरीजों को खानपुर अस्पताल का ही सहारा लेना पड़ता है। ऐसे में गरीब मरीजों को आर्थिक रुप से परेशान होना पड़ता है।
दो एएनएम हैं कार्यरत
लोगों का बताना है की यहां दो एएनएम कार्यरत है। यहां न तो दवा की व्यवस्था है और न ही बैठने की। अस्पताल की स्थिति को देखकर किसी को भी यहां आने की हिम्मत नहीं होती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपटाखों से पॉल्यूशन होता तो दिल्ली से भयानक गैस चैंबर बन चुका होता ये शहर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें