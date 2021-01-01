पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना टीकाकरण अभियान:स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी नहीं दिखा रहे वैक्सीन लेने में रुचि, कर्मचारियों को लग रहा डर

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • डर खत्म करने के लिए स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों से मिलेंगे अधिकारी

कोरोना टीकाकरण का कार्य जिले के सभी पीएचसी पर सोमवार से शुरू कर दिया गया है। लेकिन, अबतक टीका लेने के लिए स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों का जिस तरह का रुझान आ रहा है, उससे विभागीय अधिकारियों की चिंता बढ़ गई है। 16 जनवरी से अब तक मात्र 1100 लोगों ने ही कोरोना का टीका लिया है। जो कुल लक्ष्य का मात्र 50 प्रतिशत के करीब है। स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को टीका को लेकर डर को दूर करने के लिए अब अधिकारी व्यक्तिगत रूप से मिल कर उन्हें टीका लेने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करेंगे।

उधर, सेविका सहायकि को भी टीका लेने के लिए सीडीपीओ जागरूक करेंगी। जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी सतीश कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि जितने स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को टीका के लिए पोर्टल पर रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया गया था। उनसे संपर्क किया जा रहा है। उन्हें बताया जा रहा है कि टीका लगाने में कोई परेशानी नहीं है। वे अपने मन से किसी भी तरह का भ्रम है तो उसे हटा लें। अबतक के टीका करण अभियान में किसी भी कर्मियों को परेशानी नहीं हुई है।

सेविका सहायिका से सीडीपीओ मिलकर करेंगे जागरुक
जिले में सेविका सहायिका का भी टीकाकरण होना है। दोनों की संख्या भी अधिक है। जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि सभी प्रखंड चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी को निर्देश दिया गया है कि वह अपने -अपने प्रखंडों में सीडीओ से संपर्क कर उन्हें सेविका सहायिका को कोरोना वैक्सीन लेने के लिए जागरूक करने को कहा गया है। उन्हें कहा गया है कि वह लोगों को बताएंगे कि कोरोना वैक्सीन सुरक्षित है। टीका लेेने में डरने की बात नहीं है।

ऑनलाइन ही देना है टीका
कोरोना टीकाकरण अभियान कोविड पोर्टल पर आधारित है। जिसे पोर्टल पर तकनीकी समस्याओं के कारण समय अनुसार सत्रों का निर्धारण नहीं हो पा रहा है। जिससे लाभार्थियों को टीकाकरण कराने के लिए ससमय सूचना प्रदान नहीं हो पा रहा है। इस लिए आवश्यक है कि कोविड पोर्टल पर सत्रों का निर्धारण कम से कम दो दिन पूर्व ही कर लिया जाए व लाभार्थियों को कम से कम एक दिन पहले सूचना दी जाय। ताकि टीकाकरण अभियान आॅफ लाइन नहीं हो।

18 हजार कर्मियों को देनी है कोरोना वैक्सीन, अब तक सिर्फ 1100 को ही दी गई
जिले में सरकारी व गैर सरकारी स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को मिलाकर कुल 18 हजार लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन किया गया है। जिसमें सरकारी व निजी अस्पतालों के डॉक्टर व स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के अलावा आंगनबाड़ी सेविका सहायिका को भी कोरोना टीका दिया जाना है। अबतक 1100 लोगों को ही टीका दिया गया है।

