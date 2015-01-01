पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अपनी-अपनी जीत का दावा:दलसिंहसराय में हर दल का प्रत्याशी और समर्थक कर रहे हैं अपनी-अपनी जीत का दावा, वोटर मौन

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद आज मंगलवार को उजियारपुर के 20 दलीय व गैर दलीय प्रत्याशियों के ईवीएम में बंद पिटारा खुलेगा। वहीं चुनाव के बाद से ही मैदान में अपना भाग्य आजमाने वाले प्रत्याशियों व उनके समर्थक अपनी-अपनी जीत का दावा करते नजर आ रहे हैं। क्या शहरी क्या ग्रामीण क्षेत्र सब जगह दिन भर प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक चुनावी गणित में अपना दिमाग खपा रहे है। चाहे वह चाय की दुकान हो या पान की सब जगह समर्थक घूम-घूम कर जहां लोगों की राय जानने की कोशिश में जुटे हैं।

वहीं अपने-अपने उम्मीदवार के पक्ष की विपरीत राय सुनकर अपनी बात कहने में भी पीछे नहीं रह पा रहे हैं। इस बार उजियारपुर से राजद के आलोक कुमार मेहता, बीजेपी के शील कुमार राय, रालोसपा के प्रशांत कुमार पंकज, द पुलरल्स के विनीत कुमार झा, राष्ट्रीय जनजन पार्टी के बैधनाथ चौधरी, जनतांत्रिक लोकहित पार्टी के मो. कलाम, राष्ट्रीय जन विकास पार्टी के पंकज कुमार, भारतीय महासंघ पार्टी के राम किशोर महतो, राष्ट्र सेवा दल के अजय कुमार झा, लोक जन पार्टी सेकुलर के प्रशांत कुमार सोनू, राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस पार्टी के संतोष राय, जनता पार्टी के अफाक अहमद, बहुजन मुक्ति पार्टी के राम प्रवेश राय, राष्ट्रवादी जनता पार्टी के उपेंद्र पोद्दार, लोक शक्ति पार्टी (लोकतांत्रिक) के दिलीप कुमार सहनी, साथी और आपका फैसला पार्टी के विनोद कुमार राय, निर्दलीय से नवल पासवान, दिनेश प्रसाद चौधरी, सत्यनारायण सिंह व विद्याशंकर राय चुनाव मैदान में खड़े हैं।

जबकि उजियारपुर की जनता इस बार किसके सर पर अपना ताज पहनाती है यह भविष्य के गर्व में है। दूसरी तरफ समर्थक तो समर्थक प्रत्याशी भी इनसे पीछे नहीं चल रहे हैं। वह तो चार कदम आगे चलकर ही अभी से ही अपनी जीत पक्की मान रहे हैं। वहीं चुनाव के दौरान वोटरों के साफ तौर पर किसी खास उम्मीदवार के पक्ष में खुलकर सामने नहीं आने के कारण किसी की जीत या हार अभी तय होता नजर नहीं आ रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें