पैक्स चुनाव:पूसा में 7 अध्यक्ष व 64 सदस्य पद के लिए प्रत्याशियों ने दाखिल किया नामांकन का पर्चा, 5 को होगी वोटिंग

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • नामांकन के अंतिम दिन तक कुल 71 प्रत्याशियों ने कराया नामांकन, आज व कल होगी प्रत्याशियों की संवीक्षा

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के सात पंचायतों में होने वाले पैक्स चुनाव को लेकर शुरू हुए नामांकन प्रक्रिया के तीसरे व अंतिम दिन कुल 71 प्रत्याशियों ने अपना-अपना नामांकन दर्ज कराया। इसमें 7 नामांकन अध्यक्ष पद के लिए एवं 64 नामांकन सदस्य पद के लिए दर्ज कराएं गए है। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार चंदौली से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए प्रेम कुमार, कुबौलीराम पंचायत से राकेश कुमार, वैनी से रुद्र देव नारायण सिंह, गंगापुर से श्याम कुमार चौधरी, उमेश नारायण ठाकुर एवं राजेश कुमार चौधरी ने अध्यक्ष पद के लिए अपना नामांकन दर्ज कराया है। इसके अलावे अध्यक्ष पद के लिए ही ठहरा पंचायत से महेश कुमार एवं जनार्धन कुमार तथा धोवगामा पंचायत से अंजली देवी ने नामांकन कराया हैं। इसके अलावे 64 सदस्य पद के लिए नामांकन भी कराएं गए है। शाहपुर पटोरी । प्रखंड परिसर के जनगणना भवन में नामांकन के आखिरी दिन मंगलवार को अध्यक्ष पद के दो अभ्यर्थी एवं कार्यकारिणी सदस्य के लिए नौ अभ्यर्थियों ने नामांकन पर्चा दाखिल किया। निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह बीडीओ डॉ नवकंज कुमार ने बताया कि प्रखंड में मात्र एक शाहपुर उण्डी पैक्स चुनाव मे चुनाव हो रहा है। वही 3 और 4 फरवरी को समीक्षा, 6 फरवरी को सिंबल आवंटन, 15 फरवरी को मतदान एवं मतदान गणना की जाएगी । अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नामांकन करने वाले में छोटू कुमार, अनिल कुमार, संतोष कुमार चौधरी एवं गोवर्धन राय शामिल है।वही कार्यकारिणी सदस्य के लिए बाईस अभ्यर्थियों ने पर्चा दाखिल किया है। मौके पर पर्यवेक्षक कार्यपालक कनीय अभियंता महेश्वर प्रसाद सिंह, एआरओ सह प्र सां पदा अमोद चौधरी आदि मौजूद थे । प्रखंड में मनियारपुर पंचायत पैक्स चुनाव को लेकर नामांकन प्रक्रिया के अंतिम दिन मंगलवार को पैक्स अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मनियारपुर पंचायत से तीन अभ्यर्थियों ने नामांकन का पर्चा निर्वाची पदाधिकारी प्रकृति नयनम के समक्ष दाखिल किया। वहीं कार्यकारिणी सदस्य पद के लिए 12 लोगों ने नामजदगी के पर्चे दाखिल किए हैं। इनमे पैक्स अध्यक्ष पद के लिए विपिन कुमार, हेमंत कुमार सिंह, लालजी राय ने नामांकन दाखिल किया।

अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 11 नामांकन

प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित प्रखंड कार्यालय में मंगलवार को पैक्स अध्यक्ष पद के लिए भेरोखरा एवं हरिशंकरपुर पंचायत के लिए कुल 11 लोगों ने कराया नामांकन। प्रखंड क्षेत्र के भेरोखरा एवं हरिशंकरपुर बघौनी पंचायत के लिए पैक्स अध्यक्ष एवं सदस्य के लिए 15 फरवरी को चुनाव होना है। नामांकन की अंतिम तिथि मंगलवार तक हरिशंकरपुर बघौनी पंचायत के लिए पंकज कुमार, दिनेश राय, सावित्री देवी, रामशंकर साह, इरशाद आलम एवं अरबिंद चौधरी ने नामांकन पर्चा दाखिल किया। वहीं भेरोखरा पंचायत के लिए गिरेन्द्र प्रसाद सिंह, मो.कुर्बान, गनौर महतो, धीरेन्द्र प्रसाद सिंह एम मो.खुर्शीद ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया । फरवरी तक निर्धारित की गई है। बीडीओ मनोज कुमार ने बताय कि निष्पक्ष चुनाव कराने को लेकर प्रशासन की सारी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है।

पैक्स अध्यक्ष पद के लिए दिनमनपुर दक्षिणी पंचायत में 5 ने किया नामांकन

प्रखंड की एक मात्र पंचायत दिनमनपुर दक्षिणी पंचायत में होने वाले पैक्स चुनाव को लेकर नामांकन की प्रक्रिया मंगलवार को सम्पन्न हो गया। पैक्स अध्यक्ष पद के लिए कुल 5 उम्मीदवारों ने अपने उम्मीदवारी का पर्चा प्रखंड निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह बीडीओ गौरी कुमारी के समक्ष दर्ज कराया।जानकारी के अनुसार अध्यक्ष पद के लिए इन्द्रकांत चौधरी, दयानंद झा, प्रवीण कुमार चौधरी, नूतन कुमारी व राजेश कुमार झा ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया।जबकि सामान्य सदस्य पद पर मिथिलेश कुमार झा, संजीव कुमार चौधरी, विकास चंद्र चौधरी, मुकेश चौधरी, विनय झा एवं राजीव चौधरी ने नामांकन का पर्चा दाखिल किया।वहीं सामान्य महिला पद पर कल्याण माया देवी एवं इंद्राशन देवी ने नामांकन पत्र भरा।जबकि पिछड़ा वर्ग पुरुष के लिए रंजीत पौदार, पिछड़ा वर्ग महिला पद पर सुनीता देवी, अत्यंत पिछड़ा वर्ग पुरुष पद के लिए राम नारायण चौधरी एवं रामपुनित साह, अत्यंत पिछड़ा वर्ग महिला पद पर निर्मला देवी, अनुसूचित जाति पुरुष वर्ग से गौरी शंकर दास एवं अनुसूचित जाति महिला पद से आशा देवी ने अपने-अपने नामों का नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया।बताया गया कि 3 व 4 जनवरी को आवेदनों की संवीक्षा की जाएगी।जबकि 6 फरवरी को अभ्यर्थी अपना नाम वापस ले सकेंगे। इसी दिन अभ्यर्थियों के बीच प्रतीक चिन्ह का वितरण भी किया जाएगा।जबकि 15 फरवरी को मतदान प्रकिया के बाद मतगणना का कार्य भी सम्पन्न होगी।मौके पर एआरओ रामाकांत पासवान, लाल बाबू, रूदल कुमार, दिलीप कुमार राम, अशोक कुमार दत्त आदि थे।

