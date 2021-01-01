पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कलश यात्रा:महायज्ञ को लेकर निकली कलश यात्रा

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रखंड के जितवारपुर कुम्मिरा गांव स्थित दुर्गा स्थान मे नवाह महायज्ञ को लेकर सोमवार को भव्य कलश शोभा यात्रा निकली गई। इसमें 501 कन्याओं ने भाग लिया। कलश यात्रा को यज्ञ स्थल से शुरू कर गांव के ही तालाब मे वैदिक मंत्रोच्चार के साथ कलश मे पवित्र जल भरकर गांव के परिक्रमा करते हुए पुन:यज्ञ स्थल पर पहुंचा । इसके साथ ही नवाह महायज्ञ को शुरू किया गया । मौके पंडित रजनीकांत मिश्र, शंकर चौधरी, नवीन कुमार सिंह, सीताराम चौधरी, मनोज चौधरी, भवेश चौधरी, कामेश्वर झा, बलवंत सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

दस दिवसीय नवाह महायज्ञ संपन्न

प्रखंड मुख्यालय चौक स्थित श्री श्री 108 हनुमान मंदिर परिसर में सोमवार को दस दिवसीय नवाह महायज्ञ संपन्न हो गया। इस पावन यज्ञ में सर्व प्रथम आचार्य पंडित सतीश चंद्र झा द्वारा कलश विसर्जन उपरान्त वैदिक मंत्रों का जाप कर हवन की गई।वहीं कीर्तन मंडली के अबध बिहारी दास,अशोक ठाकुर,सरपंच भारती देवी आदि के द्वारा “ जय सिया राम जय-जय हनुमान” संकट मोचन कृपा निधान” मंत्रों से सारा वातावरण भक्तिमय हो गया। मौके पर अर्जुन सिंह, विन्देशवर सिंह नेताजी, नरेश प्रसाद साह भगत जी, राजकुमार सिंह, रमेश सिंह, दिलीप ठाकुर आदि लोग मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser