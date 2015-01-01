पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड 19:जिले में काेराेना की स्थिति सामान्य, 24 घंटे में 7 पॉजिटिव मिले, अबतक 4855 संक्रमित

समस्तीपुर7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना को लेकर मरीज की जांच करते तकनीशियन
  • रिकवरी के बाद 3 लोगों को भेजा गया घर : जिले में भले ही कोरोना की स्थिति सामान्य है, लेेकिन ठंढ़ में कोरोना की रफ्तार बढ़ने के आसार हैं, सुरक्षित रहें
  • देश में फिर से कोरोना का कहर देखा जा रहा है, इससे सुरक्षित रहने के लिए मास्क ही है उपाय, लगाएं मास्क

वैश्विक व सदी की सबसे बड़ी महामारी बन चुकी कोरोना संक्रमण का मामला जिला में धीरे-धीरे बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। हालांकि जिला में इसकी रफ्तार कुछ दिनों से कम है मगर खतरा अभी भी बरकरार है। जिले में रविवार को भी कोरोना का कहर जारी रहा।

पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान कोरोना पॉजिटिव के 7 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। जबकि इस दौरान तीन लोगों को रिकवरी करने के बाद घर भेजा गया है। बताया जाता है कि जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 4862 हो गई है। जबकि 4634 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। वहीं, कोरोना से अबतक 34 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। जबकि वर्तमान में जिला में 194 लोग कोरोना से संक्रमित हैं।

वीडियोऔर देखेंदेश में 24 घंटे में सबसे ज्यादा 121 मौतें दिल्ली में, महाराष्ट्र में 50 ने जान गंवाई, यह 15 मई के बाद सबसे कम - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

