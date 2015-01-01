पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:खानपुर पीएचसी में प्रसव बेड पर नहीं दी जाती चादर

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • घर से चादर और कंबल लेकर आते हैं मरीज

प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र खानपुर की स्थिति दिनों दिन बदतर होती जा रही है। इलाज व व्यवस्था के नाम पर सिर्फ खानापूरी की जाती है। अस्पताल की स्थिति ऐसी है कि मानों किसी कर्मी, चिकित्सक व व्यवस्थापक को किसी से कोई मतलब नहीं है। सरकार के तमाम प्रयास के बाद भी अस्पताल की स्थिति नहीं सुधर रही है। सूत्रों की माने तो यहां अधिकतर कर्मियों को एक दूसरे से नहीं बनता है। यहां तक कि चिकित्सक की बातों को भी नजर अंदाज किया जाता है। मरीजों के इलाज के नाम पर महज मजाक बनकर रह गया है।

रविवार की शाम जब अस्पताल की स्थिति का जायजा लिया तो कई कमियां सामने आई। शाम होते ही अस्पताल परिसर का पश्चिमी एरिया पूरी तरह से अंधेरा में सिमटा था। प्रसव कक्ष के बाहर बरामदा भी अंधेरा में था। खतुआहा गांव की एक प्रसूता महिला रूबी देवी अस्पताल डिलेवरी के लिए आई थी। उसे बेड पर सुला कर पानी चढ़ाया जा रहा था। लेकिन बेड पर चादर नहीं था। शाम के करीब 6:15 बज रहे थे। एक गार्ड बरामदे पर कुर्सी पर बैठे अस्पताल की रखवाली कर रहे थे। ड्यूटी में तैनात चिकित्सक किसी काम से बाहर निकले थे। गार्ड ने बताया कि अभी तुरंत डेरा निकले हैं, आते ही होंगे। पूछने पर मरीज के परिजन ने बताई की दिन के चार बजे आई हूं। बेड पर एक गंदा चादर था, जिसे हटा दिया।

दूसरा चादर अबतक नहीं मिला है। मरीज के पति अजय दास ने बताया कि घर से बेड, कंबल लाया हूं। यहां से अबतक नहीं मिला है। जब कुछ कर्मियों से पूछा गया तो सभी के सभी कुछ कहकर अपना पल्ला झाड़ते नजर आए। कोई भी स्पष्ट बात नहीं कर रहे थे।यहां की स्थिति देख यही प्रतीत होता है कि अस्पताल आए मरीजों का भगवान ही एक सहारा हैं। अस्पताल की स्थिति यह आज से नहीं बल्कि अक्सर यही हाल है। कई बार अधिकारी निरीक्षण करने आए और गए, लेकिन आजतक कोई सुधार नहीं हो पाई है। रोस्टर में ड्यूटी का समय निर्धारित होने के बाद भी चिकित्सकों को समय से कोई मतलब नहीं है।

कई बार बल्ब लगाए लेकिन खोल लेता है
करीब चार बार अलग से बल्ब अस्पताल परिसर में लटकाए हैं, लेकिन हर बार खोल लेता है। वैपर लाइट को ठीक करवाने के लिए एनजीओ कर्मी को कहा गया, लेकिन नहीं ठीक किया। शौचालय का गेट टूटा हुआ है। हम चुनावी ड्यूटी में समस्तीपुर हैं। ऐसी समस्या है तो इसकी जानकारी अस्पताल आकर लेते हैं। समस्या का समाधान किया जाएगा। इलेक्शन के बाद नए भवन में ही शिफ्ट किया जाएगा।तब कोई समस्या नहीं होगी।
- मो.अमानुल्लाह,स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक , पीएचसी खानपुर।

