पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम:कीटनाशी दवाओं के अत्यधिक प्रयोग से उर्वरा शक्ति को नुकसान

ताजपुर12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के मानपुरा पंचायत में राष्ट्रीय संधारणीय कृषि मिशन योजना 2020-21 के तहत मृदा स्वास्थ्य कार्ड आधारित प्रत्यक्षण सह प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम में चयनित 50 किसानों को प्रशिक्षित किया जाना था। इसमें 50 किसानों ने भाग लिया।

कार्यक्रम में किसानों को मिट्टी नमूना लेने के समय विशेष सावधानी बरतने की सलाह दिया गया। साथ ही कृषि समन्वयक पंकज कुमार द्वारा मिट्टी नमूना लेने की वैज्ञानिक पद्धति, मिट्टी जांच से होने वाले लाभ, मृदा स्वास्थ्य कार्ड पढ़ने की विधि इत्यादि पर विस्तृत रूप से किसान भाई एवं बहनों को प्रशिक्षित किया गया।

मिट्टी जांच क्यों आवश्यक है, नमूना कब ले और कैसे ले इस पर चर्चा करते हुए कृषि समन्वयक ने बताया कि आधुनिक युग मे रासायनिक खादों एवं कीटनाशी दवाओं के अंधाधुंध प्रयोग से मिट्टी के स्वास्थ्य एवं उसकी उर्वरा शक्ति दोनों को नुकसान हो रहा है, लंबे समय तक अच्छी उपज प्राप्त करने के लिए खेत की मिट्टी का स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए वैज्ञानिक पद्धति से खेती करना तभी सम्भव है जब किसानों को यह जानकारी होनी चाहिए कि उनके खेत मे पोषक तत्वों की कितनी मात्रा उपलब्ध है, क्योंकि खेतों में उपलब्ध पोषक तत्व की मात्रा ही पौधों की बढ़त और फसलों की पैदावार को भी नियंत्रित करती है, इसलिए किसानों के खेत में मौजूद पोषक तत्व की जानकारी होना अत्यन्त आवश्यक है। इसकी जानकारी केवल मिट्टी जांच से ही सम्भव होती है ।

कृषि समन्वयक ने कहा कि मिट्टी जांच के आधार पर ही मिट्टी जांच प्रयोगशाला में 20 से 30 दिनों के अंदर मृदा स्वास्थ्य कार्ड तैयार किया जाता है। जांच के बाद मृदा में पी-एच. का पता चलता है जो खेत में अम्लीय, क्षारीय एवं खारेपन की जानकारी होती है। पौधे को वृद्धि एवं विकास के लिए कुल 17 पोषक तत्व की जरूरत होती है जिसमें कार्बन, हाइड्रोजन एवं ऑक्सीजन वायुमंडल द्वारा प्राप्त होता है। मृदा में मौजूद मुख्य पोषक तत्व जैसे नाइट्रोजन, फास्फोरस एवं पोटाश की उपलब्ध मात्रा की ज्ञात हो जाती है जो कि मिट्टी जांच से ही पता चलता है।

साथ ही फसलों के लिए कम लागत पर अधिक आए के लिए उर्वरकों की मात्रा एवं उसके प्रबंधन का निर्धारण किया जाता है। प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम में किसान सलाहकार संतोष कुमार झा, किसान निर्मला देवी, बेवी देवी, रेखा देवी, सरस्वती देवी, प्रकाश झा, संजय कुमार झा, शशीभूषण झा, धनेश्वर झा, गोविंद झा, विद्याधर झा, सदानंद झा, राजीव रंजन झा, विशुन पंडित, अवध पंडित समेत पचास किसानो ने मिट्टी नमूना लेने के वैज्ञानिक तरीका से अवगत हुए।

प्रशिक्षण में रासायनिक खादों एवं कीटनाशी से बचने के बारे में बताया

आधुनिक युग में रासायनिक खादों एवं कीटनाशी दवाओं के अंधाधुंध प्रयोग से मिट्टी के स्वास्थ्य एवं उर्वरा शक्ति दोनों को नुकसान से बचने के लिए मिट्टी जांच आवश्यक है। साथ ही कम लागत पर अधिक आए के लिए उर्वरकों की मात्रा एवं उसके प्रबंधन का निर्धारण किया जाता है ।

कितने दिनों में मिल रही है मिट्टी जांच की रिपोर्ट

कृषि समन्वयक पंकज कुमार ने कहा कि 20 से 30 दिनों के अंदर मिट्टी जांच प्रयोगशाला में जांच कर मृदा स्वास्थ्य कार्ड तैयार किया जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें