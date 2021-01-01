पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोगों की सूझबूझ से टला बड़ा हादसा:स्टेशन चौक पर ट्रांसफॉर्मर में उड़ा लुक्का, फल की तीन दुकानें जल कर राख

  • स्थानीय लोगों ने आग पर पाया काबू, दमकल की भी तीन गाड़ी पहुंची, लंबे समय से ट्रांसफॉर्मर के नीचे चल रही थी दुकान

शहर की हृदय स्थली स्टेशन चौराहा पर मंगलवार सड़क किनारे लगी बिजली ट्रांसफॉर्मर से लुक्का उड़ने से फल की तीन दुकानें जलकर राख हो गई। घटना के कारण अतिव्यस्त इस चौराहे पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई। दमकल की तीन गाड़ियां भी मौके पर पहुंच गई, लेकिन तबतक स्थानीय लोगों ने आपसी सहयोग से आग पर काबू पा लिया। इस घटना में लाखों के फल व अन्य सामान जल कर राख हो गया। जानकारी अनुसार शहर के स्टेशन चौराहे पर रेलवे स्टेशन के मुख्य गेट के पास बिजली विभाग का तीन-तीन बड़ा ट्रांसफॉर्मर लगा हुआ है। ट्रांसफॉर्मर के ठीक नीचे दर्जनभर से अधिक लोग फल की स्थाई व अस्थाई दुकान लगाते हैं। लोगों ने बताया कि तीसरे पहर अचानक ट्रांसफॉर्मर का फ्यूज उड़ा जिससे लुक्का उड़ कर ठीक नीचे स्थित फल दुकान पर गिरी। जिसके बाद देखते-देखते चंदन कुमार, शंकर कुमार समेत तीन दुकानों में आग पकड़ लिया।

घटनास्थल पर दीवार से सटी हैं स्टेशन परिसर की सभी दुकानें

अगर स्थानीय लोगों ने सूझबूझ का परिचय नहीं दिया होता तो स्टेशन चौराहा का अभी नक्शा ही बदल गया होता। चुकी जिस स्थान पर अगलगी की घटना हुई है वह दुकानें रेलवे स्टेशन की दीवार से सटी है। आसपास सटी हुई कई दुकानों के अलावा मुख्य मारवाड़ी बाजार है। जहां दुकान व आवासीय परिसर भी है।

डर से बाहर निकल गए सभी लोग

घटना स्थल के पास की कई आवासीय घर व होटल है। जिस कारण लोग डर के मारे अपने -अपने घरों व दुकानों से बाहर निकल गए। करीब एक घंटे तक लोग सहमे थे। लोग इस बात को लेकर ज्यादा डरे हुए थे।

हाल में लगा था नया ट्रांसफॉर्मर

बिजली विभाग का ट्रांसफॉर्मर रहने के कारण 11 हजार वोल्ट की तार यहां से गुजरती है। ट्रांसफॉर्मर सड़क में मात्र 12-15 फीट की उंचाई पर है। लोड बढ़ने के कारण कुछ दिन पूर्व नया ट्रांसफॉर्मर लगाया गया था।

