प्रदर्शन एवं नारेबाजी:योजनाओं में फर्जीवाड़ा पर कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर माले का आंदोलन शुरू

ताजपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कार्यकर्ताओं ने नलजल योजना को पूरा कर जलापूर्ति शुरू करने की मांग की

प्रखंड क्षेत्र में चल रहे विभिन्न योजनाओं में हो रही फर्जीवाड़ा पर एफआईआर दर्ज करने, राशि उठाव के बावजूद अधूरा पड़ा नलजल योजना को पूरा कर जलापूर्ति शुरू करने, दाखिल- खारिज, एलपीसी बनाने में घूस लेने पर रोक लगाने समेत अन्य मांगों को लेकर भाकपा माले ने प्रखंड कार्यालय के समक्ष जोरदार प्रदर्शन एवं नारेबाजी की।

इसके बाद माले कार्यकर्ता झंडे, बैनर लेकर अनिश्चितकालीन घेरा डालो डेरा डालो आंदोलन पर बैठा। मौके पर एक सभा का आयोजन किया गया।

इसकी अध्यक्षता प्रखण्ड सचिव सुरेन्द्र प्रसाद सिंह ने किया. ब्रहमदेव प्रसाद सिंह, शंकर सिंह, धार्मेंद्र पासवान, मनोज साह, जीतेंद्र सहनी, संजय शर्मा, आशिफ होदा, मो. चांद, मो. सदीक समेत अन्य कार्यकर्ताओं ने सभा को संबोधित करते हुए बीडीओ, सीओ, सीआई, मनरेगा पीओ आदि को आड़े हाथों लेते हुए जन समस्याओं के समाधान के प्रति तत्पर रहने की चेतावनी दी।

अध्यक्षता करते हुए माले नेता ने कहा कि पानी से भरा हुआ पांडे पोखर उड़ाही के नाम पर मुखिया व पीओ की मिली भगत से फर्जीवाड़ा किया गया है। इस संदर्भ में मुखिया जवाहर प्रसाद साह ने बताया कि प्रवासी मजदूरों द्वारा जुलाई माह के अंत तक पोखर उड़ाही का काम पूर्ण कर लिया गया था ।

कोरोना महामारी को लेकर जारी लॉकडाउन एवं विधान सभा चुनाव के दौरान लगाए गए आदर्श आचार संहिता के कारण रुपए की निकासी नहीं हो सकी थी । जिसकी निकासी अब हुई है।

