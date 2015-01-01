पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दूसरी लहर फैलने की आशंका:कोरोना की रफ्तार को रोकने के लिए मास्क ही ढाल

खानपुर10 घंटे पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण की अब देश में दूसरी लहर फैलने की आशंका बढ़ गई है। 5 माह की लाॅकडाउन ने लोगों की आर्थिक स्थिति पर खासा प्रभाव छोड़ा है। लेकिन मास्क लगाना और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ख्याल रखना जरूरी है, तभी हमलोग सुरक्षित रह पाएंगे।

दैनिक भास्कर की ओर से कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए ‘अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है’ कार्यक्रम चलाया जा रहा है। इस क्रम में खानपुर बाजार में युवाओं ने बुजुर्ग, बच्चे, महिलाओं को मास्क पहनने व दूसरों को भी इसके लिए प्रेरित करने के लिए जागरुक किया।

गंदे मास्क का नहीं करना है उपयोगघर मे भी तैयार कर सकते हैं मास्क

समाजसेवियों ने लोगों को मास्क की रख-रखाव व उसके गुणवत्ता पर भी प्रकाश डाला है। गंदे मास्क का उपयोग नहीं करना है। आपलोग अपने घरों में भी साफ सूती कपड़ा का मास्क तैयार कर सकते हैं। जब वापस आएं तो मास्क को डिटॉल या साबुन से धोकर धूप में सुखाएं, फिर उसका उपयोग करें।

मास्क से संक्रमण के अलावे धूल से भी राहत मिलती है। मास्क के साथ घर आकर साबुन-पानी से भी हाथ धोएं : अभियान के तहत लोगों को बताया गया कि आज की परिश्रम, एहतियात व जागरुकता ही भविष्य को सुरक्षित रख सकता है। मौके पर अमरेश कुमार, इंद्रदेव प्रसाद, डॉ मो.तौसीफ, कुणाल कुमार राय आदि थे।

