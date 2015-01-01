पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस आज:बाजार में जुट रही भारी भीड़: दिवाली की खरीदारी को निकल रहे हैं तो मास्क पहनें, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भी रखें

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव खत्म, अब दीपावली व छठ की खरीदारी में जुटे लोग, बुधवार को लोगों की भीड़ से लगा जाम

चुनाव खत्म होते ही लोग अब दीपावली व छठ की तैयारी में जुट गए हैं। घराें की साफ सफाई के अलावा पूजन सामग्री की खरीदारी भी करना शुरू कर दिया है। शहर के बाजारों में भी चहल-पहन बढ़ गई है। बाजार में दीपावली को लेकर मिट्‌टी के दीये के अलावा झालर बत्ती की दुकानें सज गईं है। छठ को लेकर दौरा व सूप भी बिकने लगा है। बुधवार को अचानक बाजार में भीड़ होने से शहर की सड़कों पर जाम लग गया। जिससे लोगों को पैदल आने-जाने में परेशानी होने लगी। चार चक्के वाहन को कौन कहे दो चक्का वाहन भी सड़कों पर रेंगने लगे। सबसे बुरा हाल मारवाड़ी बाजार व स्टेशन रोड की थी। स्टेशन रोड में स्टेशन चौक से लेकर थानेश्वर फूट ओवर ब्रिज तक लंबा जाम लग गया। उधर, मारवाड़ी बाजार में भी लोगों की भीड़ जुट गई। मारवाड़ी बाजार के कपड़ा दुकानदार सुरज कुमार ने बताया कि चुनाव के कारण बाजार में मंदी छायी हुई थी।

मिट्‌टी के दीये व झालर की डिमांड

दीपावली को लेकर लोग मिट्‌टी के दीये के अलावा बिजली के झालर व बत्ती की खरीदारी के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। शहर के रामबाबू चौक के पास सड़क किनारे मिट्‌टी के दीये बेच रहे राज कुमार पंडित बताता है कि चुनाव के कारण भीड़ नहीं थी आज से लोग ग्राहक दिख रहे हैं। मिट्‌टी के दीये 40-50 रुपये सैकड़े तक बिक रहे हैं। लोग रंगीन दीये की मांग कर रहे हैं। उधर, झालर व बत्ती की खरीदारी के लिए लोग बिजली दुकानों पर पहुंचने लगे हैं।

फोर्स के लौटने के कारण भी जाम

चुनाव से समाप्ति के बाद लौट रहे पारा मीलिट्री फोर्स के लौटने के कारण भी बुधवार को स्टेशन रोड में जाम लगा रहा। बताया गया है कि चुनाव ड्यूटी के दौरा पारा मीलिट्री को अपने गंतव्य को जाने के लिए विभिन्न वाहनों से स्टेशन पहुंचाया जा रहा था। जिस कारण स्टेशन रोड पूर्वी छोड़ पर दिन भर जाम लगा रहा। जिसका असर बाजार में भी देखने को मिला। चुनाव परिणाम के बाद लोगों की भीड़ बढ़ी है।

