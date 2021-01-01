पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाराजगी:बाजितपुर चौक पर 10 दुकानों में शटर काटकर लाखों रुपए की चोरी, दुकानदारों में आक्रोश व्याप्त

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • दुकानदारों एवं ग्रामीणों ने समस्तीपुर-पटोरी मुख्य मार्ग को 3 घंटे तक किया जाम

हलई ओपी क्षेत्र की बाजितपुर करनैल पंचायत के बाजितपुर चौक स्थित दस दुकानों से सोमवार की रात अज्ञात चोरों ने नकदी समेत लाखों रुपए की सामग्री की चोरी कर चंपत हो गया। घटना से आक्रोशित सभी दुकानदारों व स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने मंगलवार को समस्तीपुर-पटोरी मुख्य मार्ग को तीन घंटे तक जाम कर पूरी तरह यातायात ठप कर दिया। इससे लोगों भारी कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ा। आक्रोशित दुकानदार चोरों की अतिशीघ्र गिरफ्तार करने व दुकानों से नकदी सहित चोरी किए गए सामानों की अति शीघ्र बरामदगी की मांग पर कर रहे थे। सोमवार की रात किराना दुकानदार रामनाथ चौधरी की दुकान से पैंसठ हजार नकदी समेत लाखों रुपए के सामान की चोरी हो गई। नंद किशोर राय व विपिन कुमार राय के किराना दुकान व जन वितरण प्रणाली के दुकान से पन्द्रह हजार रुपए समेत लाखों से अधिक के सामान की चोरी कर ली गई है। इसी तरह मनोज राय, राजेंद्र शाह समेत लगभग दस दुकानदारों के दुकान से शटर काटकर चोरों द्वारा नकदी समेत लगभग दस लाख रुपए से अधिक की संपत्ति की चोरी कर ली गई है।

सभी दुकानदार कड़ाके की ठंड के कारण रात लगभग नौ बजे के बाद अपनी दुकान बंद कर घर चले गए थे। सुबह आने पर ताला टूटा व शटर कटा हुआ था। घटना से आक्रोशित होकर सभी दुकानदारों व स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने घटना के विरोध में चोरों की गिरफ्तारी एवं सामानों की बरामदगी की मांग को लेकर सड़क जाम कर दिया। ओपी के अध्यक्ष संदीप कुमार पाल पुलिस बलों के साथ घटना स्थल पर पहुंचकर चोरी की घटना का जायजा लिया। ओपी के अध्यक्ष द्वारा अज्ञात चोरों की पहचान कर गिरफ्तार करने का आश्वासन देने के बावजूद लोग सड़क जाम नहीं हटा रहे थे।

