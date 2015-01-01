पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूटी बाइक:एनएच 28 मुसरीघरारी-मुजफ्फरपुर रोड पर बदमाशों ने चाकू मार लूटी बाइक

समस्तीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • वारदात : मंगलवार की रात हुई घटना, बाइक पर सवार थे दो युवक

एनएच 28 मुसरीघरारी-मुजफ्फरपुर पथ स्थित गांधी चौक के पास मंगलवार की रात बदमाशों ने बाइक लूटने के दौरान बाइक सवार एवं चालक को चाकू मारकर घायल कर बाइक लूटकर फरार हो गया। लोगों की मदद से दोनों घायलों को इलाज के लिए ताजपुर रेफरल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। वहां इलाज के बाद दोनों को घर भेज दिया गया। घायल की पहचान थाना क्षेत्र के भेरोखरा वार्ड संख्या 10 निवासी नागेश्वर राय के पुत्र संजय राय एवं विनोद राय का पुत्र संजय कुमार के रूप में किया गया। मौके पर पुलिस ने पहुंच कर बदमाशों को भगाने वाले एक व्यक्ति एवं घटना स्थल से दो बाइक जब्त कर थाने ले गई। पीड़ित द्वारा ताजपुर थाना में घटना संबंधित लिखित आवेदन दिया गया है। घायल ने बताया कि मंगलवार की रात बंगरा थाना क्षेत्र के मानपुर पंचायत के गद्दोपुर घर वापस लौट रहा था।

