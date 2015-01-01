पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नेताओं में खुशी:विधायक ने संस्कृत में शपथ ली, नेताओं में खुशी

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिहार विधानसभा का पहले सत्र के पहले दिन प्रोटेम स्पीकर जीतनराम मांझी ने नवनिर्वाचित सदस्यों को सदस्यता की शपथ दिलाई। इसी क्रम में रोसड़ा(सु) विधानसभा क्षेत्र से निर्वाचित भाजपा विधायक वीरेन्द्र कुमार ने विधानसभा की सदस्यता की शपथ ली। उन्होंने संस्कृत में शपथ ली। उनके शपथ ग्रहण करते ही क्षेत्र के उत्साहित एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं में हर्ष है। सदस्यों ने एक-दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाकर बधाई दी। दिनेश झा, अनीश राज, लक्ष्मी महतो, मनोज झा, प्रो. परमानंद मिश्र, रामविलास राय, सुनील लाल, मनोज महतो, राजेश साह, अमर प्रताप सिंह, प्रमिला देवी, अखिलेश कुमार सिंह, कृष्णदेव महतो, सीताराम महतो, सुनील कुशवाहा, सीताराम यादव, अखिलेश सिंह, श्यामबाबू सिंह थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो दिन बाद फिर घटे एक्टिव केस, 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों से ज्यादा ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें