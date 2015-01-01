पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदाता सूची:11 जनवरी तक मतदाता सूची में जुड़वा सकेंगे नाम

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • आज से शुरू होगी सूची में नाम जोड़ने की प्रक्रिया
  • 27 दिसंबर और 10 जनवरी को बूथों पर लगेगा विशेष कैंप

जिला में मतदाता सूची के विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण का कार्य बुधवार से शुरू किया जाएगा। बताया जाता है कि लोग 11 जनवरी 2021 तक अपना नाम जुड़वा सकेंगे।

इसमें 1 जनवरी 2021 को न्यूनतम 18 वर्ष पूरा करने वाले अपना नाम जुड़वा सकते हैं। इस दौरान नए लोगों का नाम जोड़ने, आप्रवासी भारतीयों का नाम जोड़ने, मृत या यहां से परिवार के साथ स्थाई रूप से बाहर रह रहे लोगों का नाम हटाने, नाम संशोधन करने व नाम व पता स्थानांतरण से संबंधित दावा व आपत्ति कर सकते हैं। इन सभी का निष्पादन 1 फरवरी 2021 तक किया जाएगा। वहीं 15 फरवरी 2021 को मतदाता सूची का प्रकाशन किया जाएगा। साथ ही 27 दिसंबर व 10 जनवरी को सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर नाम जोड़ने, हटाने, संशोधन व परिवर्तन को लेकर विशेष कैंप लगेगा। जहां बूथ पर बीएलओ निर्वाचन सूची व पर्याप्त फॉर्म लेकर कार्यालय अवधि में मौजूद रहेंगे।

पुनरीक्षण कार्य का तीन बार निरीक्षण प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त : बताया जाता है कि पुनरीक्षण कार्य को लेकर राज्य मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी की ओर से प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त को जिला में उपस्थित होकर निरीक्षण करने को कहा गया है। आयुक्त का पहला निरीक्षण नाम जोड़ने व हटाने के दावे व आपत्ति प्राप्ति की अवधि के दौरान 16 दिसंबर से 11 जनवरी के बीच होगा। वहीं 1 फरवरी तक दावे व आपत्ति के निष्पादन के दौरान व 15 फरवरी तक सूची के अंतिम रूप से प्रकाशन होने पर आयुक्त तीसरी बार आएंगे।

