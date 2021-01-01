पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शपथ:राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर दिलाई गई शपथ

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर सोमवार को प्रखंड परिसर में बीडीओ प्रकृति नयनम के नेतृत्व में शपथ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें प्रखंड, अंचल व मनरेगा कर्मियों ने मतदाता दिवस पर शपथ दिलाई। मतदाता दिवस पर बीडीओ प्रकृति नयनम ने उपस्थित कर्मियों को शपथ दिलाते हुए मतदान के महत्व पर विस्तार पूर्वक बतलाया। वहीं प्रखंड अंतर्गत सभी 107 मतदान केंद्रों पर बीएलओ ने मतदाताओं को शपथ दिलाई। बीएलओ ने मतदाताओं को शपथ दिलाने के बाद कहा कि वोट बहुत अमूल्य है। इसका प्रयोग अवश्य करें।

147 मतदान केन्द्रों पर नए मतदाता को दिलाई शपथ

सोमवार को प्रखंड के सभी 147 मतदान केन्द्रों पर नए मतदाता को शपथ दिलाई गई। बीडीओ अजमल परवेज ने बताया कि मतदाता को देश की लोकतांत्रिक परम्परा की मर्यादा को बनाए रखकर धर्म, वर्ग, जाति, समुदाय तथा अन्य प्रलोभन से प्रभावित हुए बिना स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष एवं शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से निर्वाचन की प्रक्रिया का पालन करते हुए मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने की शपथ दिलाई गई। साथ ही सभी मतदान केन्द्र पर बीएलओ के द्वारा 18 वर्ष पूर्ण करने वाले मतदाता से आवेदन प्राप्त किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser