एजुकेशन:बीएड में नामांकन को लेकर छात्रों को कॉलेज चयन का एक और मौका

दरभंगा/समस्तीपुर7 घंटे पहले
  • अभ्यर्थी 14 से 16 तक वेबसाइट के जरिए काउंसिलिंग के लिए करा सकेंगे रिसेट

बीएड में नामांकन को लेकर अभ्यर्थियों को कॉलेज चयन का मिला एक और मौका दिया गया है। सेट-बेट उत्तीर्ण अभ्यर्थी जिनका नामांकन किसी कॉलेजों में अभी तक नहीं हो पाया है, वे पुनः अपने कॉलेज चयन के विकल्प को 14 से 16 तक वेबसाइट के माध्यम से रिसेट कर सकते हैं। इसमें जो अभ्यर्थी ऐसा नहीं करेंगे उनका पूर्व का चयन ही बना रहेगा। जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने अभी तक काउंसलिंग के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं किया है, वह भी अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन उक्त तिथियों को कर सकते हैं।

राज्य नोडल पदाधिकारी प्रो. अजीत कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि रिसेट करने से पहले अभ्यर्थियों को इन तथ्यों पर ध्यान रखना आवश्यक होगा। जिन अभ्यर्थियों का सेकेंड राउंड में संदर्भित विवि में पेपर वेरीफिकेशन के बाद एडमिशन स्लिप जेनरेट हो चुका है या जिन्होंने पहले राउंड की काउंसिलिंग में कॉलेज में एडमिशन ले लिया है, उनको छोड़कर सभी अभ्यर्थी अपना कॉलेज च्वाइस ऑप्शन रिसेट करा सकते हैं।

वरीयताक्रम के आधार पर ही होगा कॉलेज का चयन

अभ्यर्थी की ओर से कॉलेज चयन विकल्प रिसेट करने के बाद उनकी ओर से पूर्व में किया गया नेक्स्ट काउंसिलिंग और अपग्रेडेशन का चुनाव स्वतः ही रद्द हो जाएगा। कॉलेज का आवंटन केवल मेधा एवं कॉलेज चयन वरीयताक्रम के आधार पर ही होगा। यह अंतिम ऑनलाइन काउंसिलिंग है। जिसमें कॉलेज आवंटित होने के बाद एडमिशन लेना आवश्यक होगा।

