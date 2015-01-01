पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया की शाखा हटाने का किया विरोध

समस्तीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कहा- छात्राें के अलावा स्थानीय लाेगाें काे हाेगी परेशानी

राजद ने कहा, शाखा हटाया गया तो किया जाएगा आंदोलन
सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया की समस्तीपुर कॉलेज समस्तीपुर स्थित शाखा को जितवारपुर से हटा कर मुख्य शाखा के साथ मर्ज किए जाने की सूचना के बाद ग्रामीण समेत राजद ने इसका विरोध किया है। बताया गया है कि इस शाखा को अगामी 18 दिसंबर से बैंक की मुख्य शाखा के साथ मर्ज किया जा रहा है। जबकि इस शाखा से जितवारपुर निजामत, जितवारपुर चौथ, मोहनपुर, हकीमाबाद व विशनपुर पंचायत के सैकडों पेंशनधारियों का पेंशन इस शाखा से वर्षों से मिल रहा है। कॉलेज परिसर में बैंक की शाखा रहने से छात्रों को काफी सुविधा होती है। जितवारपुर प्रखंड मुख्यालय के व्यवसायियों के लिए भी यह शाखा सुविधाजनक है। कॉलेज से शाखा को हटाने से छात्रों के अलावा स्थानीय लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ेगा।

उधर, राजद प्रवक्ता राकेश कुमार ठाकुर ने कहा कि बैंक की शाखा को यहां से हटाने का प्रयास बेहद आश्चर्यजनक व दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। अगर इस शाखा को यहां से हटाया गया तो राजद आंदोलन करेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि इस सवाल को लेकर एक सर्वदलीय बैठक आहूत की गई है जिसमें आंदोलन पर रूपरेखा तैयार की जाएगी। मालूम हो कि सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया की समस्तीपुर कॉलेज समस्तीपुर स्थित शाखा से छात्र-छात्राओं के अलावा स्थानीय लोगों को भी बाजार का रुख अपनाना होगा।

यह शाखा कॉलेज की एक्सटेंशन काउंटर थी। यहां व्यवसायिक ग्रोथ नहीं हो रहा है। वहीं शहर में बैंक की चार-चार शाखाएं हैं। बैँक के ग्राहक किसी भी शाखा से लेन देन कर सकते हैं। मुख्यालय के निर्देश पर इस शाखा को मुख्य शाखा में मर्ज किया जा रहा है। - चैत्र गुनिया, रीजनल मैनेजर, सीबीआई

