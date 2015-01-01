पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य उपकेन्द्र का बुरा हाल:दो पंचायत के लिए बना स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्र से मरीजों को नहीं लाभ, गांव में अस्पताल होने के बाद भी जाते हैं खानपुर

खानपुर14 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खानपुर के हसनपुर फत्तेहपुर में जर्जर स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्र।

आम लोगों की स्वास्थ्य सुविधा मुहैया कराने के लिए स्थापित हसनपुर स्वास्थ्य उपकेन्द्र धराशाई के कगार पर पहुंच गया है। यह कब धराशाई हो जाएगा कहना मुश्किल है। कीड़े-मकोड़े का यह शरणस्थली बनकर रह गया है। इस अस्पताल के किवाड़, खिड़की सभी टूट चुके हैं। दीवारें, छत सभी जर्जर हो चुके हैं। यह किसी भूत बंगला से कम नहीं दिखती।

ये अस्पताल है या भूतबंगला इसमें पहचान करना लोगों को आसान नहीं होगा। जानकारी के अनुसार करीब डेढ़ दशक पूर्व के आसपास इस अस्पताल की स्थापना हुई थी। विभाग की बात करे तो इस सम्बन्ध में कोई भी सटीक जवाब देने से कन्नी काटते नजर आते हैं। लोगों की माने तो तत्कालीन मंत्री पीताम्बर पासवान के द्वारा इस केंद्र का उद्घाटन किया गया था।

उस वक्त लोगों में गांव में इलाज की व्यवस्था को लेकर एक आस जगी थी। लेकिन यह आज भी आस ही है। यह स्वास्थ्य उपकेन्द्र पूरी तरह धराशायी के कगार पर है। अस्पताल के ऊपरी हिस्से पर बड़ी-बड़ी घासें उग आई है। खिड़की,दरवाजा सभी टूट चूका है। भूतबंगला के तरह दिख रहा उपकेन्द्र में किसी को भी अंदर जाने की हिम्मत नहीं होती है। फिलवक्त यह कीड़े-मकोड़े की शरणस्थली बनकर लोगों को चिढ़ा रहा है।

इस अस्पताल में प्रतिनियुक्त कर्मी कई बार सांप, कीड़े को देख चुके हैं। स्थानीय लोगों का बताना है कि वर्ष 2010-2011 में इसके पुनर्निर्माण के लिए 14 लाख 71 हजार का एस्टिमेट भी बनाया गया था। धरातल पर इस जमीन की मापी भी की गयी थी। लेकिन आजतक इसपर अमल नहीं हो सका। लोगों का बताना है की भवन निर्माण मंत्री से भी यहां की समस्या के निदान में लिखित जानकारी दी गयी थी। लेकिन आश्वासन आज भी आश्वासन हीं रह गया।

दो एएनएम हैं कार्यरत

लोगों का बताना है की यहां दो एएनएम कार्यरत है। यहां न तो दवा की व्यवस्था है और न ही बैठने की। यहां टीकाकरण के दिन हीं दोनों एएनएमआकर किसी के दरवाजे पर बैठकर अपना काम करती हैं।

दो पंचायत का इकलौता स्वास्थ्य उपकेन्द्र

जानकारी के अनुसार उक्त स्वास्थ्य उपकेन्द्र विशनपुर आभी व हसनपुर पंचायत के लोगों के उपचार के लिए स्थापित किया गया था। बताया गया कि दोनों पंचायत को मिलाकर करीब 30 हजार की आबादी होगी।

लेकिन आज भी गांव में किसी के बीमार पड़ने पर मरीज को लेकर करीब 5 से 8 किलोमीटर दूर खानपुर अस्पताल या फिर समस्तीपुर जाने को मजबूर होना पड़ता है। छोटी-छोटी बीमारी से पीड़ित मरीजों को खानपुर अस्पताल का ही सहारा लेना पड़ता है।

